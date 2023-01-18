Aleksandar Rakić: Chael Sonnen Was Right About Vince McMahon

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, UFC light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakić has cited the words of ‘Uncle Chael Sonnen’ in response to Vince McMahon’s WWE return.

Last July, McMahon’s lengthy tenure as the leading man in professional wrestling came to an end amidst a host of allegations. The 77-year-old gave up the immense power he wielded in the WWE as pressure mounted on a number of historical accusations of sexual misconduct.

McMahon’s decision to step down came after it was revealed that he’d spent millions to bury a number of allegations from former employees. As well as $3 million to a former paralegal who claimed to have been sexually assaulted, The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon paid out over $12 million in hush money to another four alleged victims.

Despite that, McMahon’s departure was short-lived. Last week, it was confirmed that he’d returned as executive chairman, with his daughter Stephanie McMahon resigning from her role as Co-CEO.

Soon after, reports emerged surrounding the possible sale of the WWE to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which also owns golf’s controversial LIV tour.

https://twitter.com/SMuehlhausenJr/status/1613014122517655552

As the news of McMahon’s return began to surface, a host of fans and pundits gave their takes. But perhaps most unexpected was a tweet from the UFC’s #5-ranked light heavyweight contender…

Rakić Provides Puzzling Sonnen Citation After McMahon News

Soon after McMahon’s WWE exit last year, former middleweight contender Chael Sonnen gave his assessment of the disgraced businessman and promoter during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

“The American Gangster” claimed to know 10 individuals with whom McMahon had sexual relations with, noting that all were consensual and with people of legal age. Evidently, those remarks stuck with Aleksandar Rakić.

In response to a tweet about McMahon’s return from reporter Ariel Helwani, the UFC fighter noted Sonnen’s comments about McMahon’s sexual activities, as well as the suggestion that he remained “in charge” behind the scenes, as correct assumptions.

“I believe what uncle @ChaelSonnen told me once. ‘I don’t know Vince McMahon. I know 10 people he’d had sexual relations with. 8 of them are women, all of them are consensual, everybody was above age.’ … ‘100% true, I think Vince is in charge.’ he said. Chael knew it #8outof10,” Rakić wrote.

While it’s unclear exactly what Rakić is implying with the mention of McMahon’s sexual activities, the hashtag at the end of his tweet would appear to place focus on Sonnen’s suggestion that eight of the 10 individuals he knows McMahon to have had sexual relations with were women.

I believe what uncle @ChaelSonnen told me once.



'I don't know Vince McMahon. I know 10 people he’s had sexual relations with. 8 of them are women, all of them are consensual, everybody was above age.'



'100% true, I think Vince is in charge.' he said.



Chael knew it.#8outof10 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) January 11, 2023

What do you make of Aleksandar Rakić’s take on Vince McMahon’s WWE return?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.