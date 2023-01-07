Alexander Volkanovski Accused Of Taking Easy Fights By Featherweight Contender

No.11-ranked UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell recently had some harsh words for Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski, the UFC Featherweight Champion, is currently preparing for a showdown with new Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. ‘The Great’ has made four successful defenses of his featherweight gold against Max Holloway (twice), Brian Ortega, and Chan Sung Jung. He is three bouts behind José Aldo’s record of seven successful defenses.

If ‘The Great’ manages to defeat Makhachev for the lightweight gold next month, he will become just the fifth fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously. Despite his impressive victories and accolades, though, there’s at least one fighter who remains unimpressed by Volkanovski’s output.

Bryce Mitchell Claims He Can “Knock Alexander Volkanovski The F*** Out”

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto, Bryce Mitchell confidently claimed he could get the better of ‘The Great’ in the Octagon. Taking it even further, ‘Thug Nasty’ provided a controversial take on Volkanovski’s success as champion.

“I can knock Alexander Volkanovski the f*** out for $10 million. I’m tired of him talking about there being no other contenders. He ain’t fighting the toughest motherf***ers, that’s what’s up with him. He’s getting the easy fights.” [h/t Sportskeeda]

Mitchell went on to state his own interest in taking on Volkanovski. The fighting words from ‘Thug Nasty’ come at a curious time given his recent undefeated streak-ending loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 282. The Searcy, Arkansas-based fighter submitted to an arm-triangle choke in the second round. In the time since, Mitchell has blamed his loss on dealing with a bad flu before the fight.

Image Credits: Carmen Mandato/Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

At UFC 284, an Interim Featherweight Champion will also be decided when Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett clash in the semi-main event. Depending on how Alexander Volkanovski’s clash with Islam Makhachev goes, he could potentially face the winner later this year. For now, Mitchell’s entry into the title picture seems unlikely.

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!