Alexander Volkanovski Explains What He’s “Figuring Out” Ahead of Bout with Islam Makhachev

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has described the elements of Islam Makhachev‘s game that he is ‘figuring out’ ahead of UFC 284.

The promotion is set to host a champion vs. champion showdown at its second pay-per-view event of 2023. In front of a home Australian crowd, Volkanovski will be hoping to extend his legacy further by attaining two-division titleholder status.

To do so, the 145-pound great will have to end the lightweight reign of Makhachev in what will be the Dagestani’s very first defense, with him having only won the gold this past October at UFC 280.

While the superfight will mark the start of Makhachev’s reign atop the 155-pound mountain, it comes as an opportunity for Volkanovski to spread his wings beyond a featherweight division in which he has ruled with four successful retentions since a 2019 crowning.

The common consensus appears to be that Makhachev likely has too much for the Aussie, who’s expected to be at a significant size disadvantage. But while the early betting odds support that narrative, Volkanovski rubbishes it.

As well as backing his talent to prevail, “The Great” has long touted his immense preparation and in-depth camp analysis as factors that will give him an edge come fight night.

Volkanovski Attempting To Understand Why & How Makhachev Is “Different”

During an interview with Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, Volkanovski discussed the training he’s gone through ahead of what he’s branded as his “legacy fight” in mixed martial arts.

The featherweight king noted the unique and smothering wrestling game bred into Dagestani fighters. But while it’s proved to be an unsolvable puzzle for past opponents of Makhachev, Volkanovski insisted that he and his team are “figuring” it out.

“We’re getting a whole lot of different looks. Obviously, their wrestling is a high level; their grappling and their control, especially Islam. They’re really good at pinning and holding people down,” Volkanovski said. “We’re obviously breaking down a lot of their movements, things and techniques that they like to do; the way they go about their control, which is usually a little bit different to your normal jiu-jitsu guys.

“Everyone will say, ‘It’s different,’ but they don’t really know why. We are figuring out why and we’re understanding why; all the little details that are gonna obviously give us an upper hand,” Volkanovski added. “Man, again, having the right people around you… who want to figure things out like that, and then having guys that are very high level and a lot bigger than me putting me in these positions, even while I’m fatigued.”

To secure his place on the lightweight throne, Makhachev ended the lengthy 11-fight win streak of Charles Oliveira. If he’s to record a successful defense come February 2023, the Russian will need to snap an even longer run that’s seen Volkanovski tally 22 consecutive victories since his sole professional defeat in 2013.

While many expect him to do just that, the reigning featherweight champ believes they’re in for a shock come UFC 284.

