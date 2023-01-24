Alexander Volkov Vs. Alexander Romanov Booked, Twitter Reacts

UFC heavyweight contenders Alexander Volkov and Alexander Romanov will clash at the March 11th UFC Fight Night event.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff was the first to report the news of the Volkov/Romanov booking. MMA Junkie later confirmed the matchup with UFC officials.

Volkov returns following a first-round win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a main event fight last June. He’s split his last four fights, including losses to Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall.

Volkov has been a mainstay of the heavyweight division for years, going back to his debut in Nov. 2016. He’s picked up wins over the likes of former champion Fabrício Werdum and Alistair Overeem during his career.

Romanov gets a big step up in competition despite a loss to Marcin Tybura at UFC 278. Before that, he won 16 straight fights to begin his professional career.

Romanov surged up the heavyweight ladder with wins over Chase Sherman, Jared Vanderaa, and Juan Espino. He’ll look to avenge his first career defeat.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Alexander Volkov Vs. Alexander Romanov News

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about the Volkov/Romanov bout.

The Volkov vs. Romanov winner could add another element to the heavyweight title picture. Jon Jones and Gane will clash for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 after Francis Ngannou‘s split with the UFC.

If Romanov defeats Volkov, he’ll likely move into the heavyweight Top 10. Volkov could make the case for a title shot with a couple more victories.

UFC Vegas 71 will take place at Virgin Hotels and feature a bantamweight headliner between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili.

What is your reaction to the Alexander Volkov vs. Alexander Romanov booking?