Aljamain Sterling & Cejudo’s Manager Set Record Straight On Reports

Aljamain Sterling and Ali Abdelaziz have both issued comments on the reported dates for a fight between Sterling and Abdelaziz’s client Henry Cejudo.

Rumors of a return to action for Cejudo have swirled since the former two-division UFC champion announced that he was reentering the USADA testing pool back in June. “The Messenger” retired in 2020 after defending the bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, and the 35-year-old has been regularly trading comments online with current UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling.

Sterling last defended his title when he finished former champion T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280, and not long after that, it was reported that “Funk Master” would meet Cejudo at UFC 285. That date was nixed when the 33-year-old revealed that he was still rehabbing a bicep injury, and in a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sterling attempted to clarify the narrative around the reported booking for UFC 285.

Sterling successfully defended his title against Dillashaw at UFC 280. (Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports)

“Guys, there was never a fight,” Sterling said. “I never signed a contract, so there was never a fight. It was discussed, I said I would like to fight Henry. It was never a contract, so don’t say I pulled out of the fight. I didn’t pull out of the fight, ‘cause there was never a fight. It was discussed, it was something that we both wanted. But again, as I told them – the matchmakers – I need to make sure I’m A1 first if I’m gonna fight Henry Cejudo. If it’s O’Malley, if it’s anybody else that’s more of a striker, I’m willing to roll the dice again and see how I do. That’s just me.”

With a March meeting officially off the table a new report recently indicated that Sterling and Cejudo would meet at UFC 287 in April, but it didn’t take long for Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz to refute that news.

Fake news — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 25, 2023

“Fake news”

Abdelaziz is arguably the most famous manager in MMA and represents a number of top fighters, but a significant portion of his notoriety comes from the comments he makes online. The Egyptian famously declared he’d leave the sport entirely if Kayla Harrison was ever beaten in MMA, but Abdelaziz hasn’t show any indication of honoring that promise following Harrison’s loss to Larissa Pacheco.

Even if it’s still unclear when Cejudo and Sterling might meet in the cage, there’s no doubt that a matchup between the two would be a significant booking for the UFC.

“Funk Master” has now defended his bantamweight title twice since becoming champion in 2021, and when Cejudo retired he was on a six-fight winning streak that included defending both the bantamweight and flyweight belts.

What do you think of the comments made by Sterling and Abdelaziz about the reported dates for a fight between “Funk Master” and Cejudo?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.