Aljamain Sterling Confused By Chito Vera’s Inconsistent Beef: It’s Weird’

Aljamain Sterling is not thrilled with the recent comments from Marlon “Chito” Vera.

Vera was making headlines over the last few days due to his outspoken comments on the practice of weight cutting. He specifically pointed to the champion of his division, bantamweight king Sterling, as a prime example of someone who he feels is too big to cut down to 135lb and uses his weight as a legal way to cheat the system.

via Instagram @funkmastermma

Aljamain Sterling Fires Back

It did not take long for Aljamain Sterling to catch wind of these comments from Chito Vera, and he has now decided to respond. Taking to his YouTube channel, the bantamweight champ shot down some of the claims that Vera made, specifically the idea that he has a bad chin because of how much weight he cuts, insisting that he is not too far beyond the average size of bantamweights.

However, Sterling is more confused than anything about this beef that Vera seems to have with him, saying that the two of them had a respectful and cordial relationship previously. So for Chito to now go back and forth between insulting online and being respectful to “Funkmaster” in person, the champ is unsure what to think.

“Wow, it’s crazy how you can be this guy, and then you try to be this guy. So, I’m like, which one is it? Is Chito the tough, badass gangster that almost tries to dress like he’s a west coast gangster, versus the nice guy who’s super polite? Yeah, we’re in the same weight class, but I’m like, which one are you? You’re trying to be two different people. I don’t really give a shit which one you want to be towards me, I just don’t know what I’m supposed to (do),” Sterling said.

“I don’t know if I’m in his head, or if he actually doesn’t like me. I don’t know. I don’t really care,” he continued. “He gives these, like, verbal jabs. It’s cool, you’re trying to get the fight. You want to fight, and when we fight, we’re not going to like each other. Okay, we’re not best friends, we don’t train together, I get it, bro. But what I don’t like, and what I find weird, is that in one facet of it, you’re talking shit on the internet, but then you see me and you’re trying to be cool… Dude, it’s weird, it’s weird. I don’t know what personality and persona you’re trying to portray. I don’t get it.”

With Marlon Vera being currently ranked number 4 and having a bout with Cory Sandhagen scheduled for February. So it may not be long before he and Aljamain Sterling settle their beef in the Octagon, such that one exists.

