Aljamain Sterling Rules Out UFC 285 Bout Against Henry Cejudo

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling is dealing with an injury that has pushed back his expected fight against Henry Cejudo.

Sterling last defended his title against TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280. Since then, he’s teased some time away from fighting, but that plan seemed axed amidst rumors of a targeted Cejudo fight.

While Sterling vs. Cejudo seems to be the next title fight, the matchup hasn’t been officially announced nor booked. This has created speculation as to why a fight announcement has been delayed.

Cejudo and his management said the fight was a “done deal”, although the UFC hasn’t signed off on the matchup. Sterling has revealed that an injury to his bicep is why the fight likely won’t take place at UFC 285 on March 4th.

Aljamain Sterling Explains Why Henry Cejudo Fight Is Delayed

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Sterling gave an update on a return at UFC 285.

“It’s whether or not I can compete with this torn bicep again,” Sterling said. “Going through another training camp with a torn bicep, against a guy who is stronger in the wrestling department, who will use his wrestling more…I’m going to need this bicep to compete at 100%. And I don’t take Henry Cejudo lightly…is it realistic for me to fight in March? I don’t think it really is.”

Sterling didn’t hint at how long he’ll need to fully recover from his bicep injury. He said he dealt with the injury in the leadup to the fight with Dillashaw but opted not to have it treated ahead of UFC 280.

Despite Sterling’s admission, Cejudo is back in the gym as if he were just beginning a training camp. He re-entered the USADA testing pool last year after a long absence, going back to UFC 249.

Originally, Sterling teased taking some time off from his title reign. Now that he’ll likely be out with a bicep injury, the promotion could decide to put an interim title bout together between Cejudo and another top contender.

UFC 285 doesn’t have a main event booked as of this writing. After Sterling’s comments, it’s safe to say that a fight with Cejudo won’t be happening in March.

