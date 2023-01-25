Update: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo Now Targeted For UFC 287

The UFC is reportedly targeting Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo for UFC 287 in April.

Sterling defended his UFC bantamweight title against TJ Dillashaw last October at UFC 280. He defeated Dillashaw via a second-round TKO in his second title defense as champion.

Sterling has won eight fights in a row since a knockout loss to Marlon Moraes in Dec. 2017. He earned the title via disqualification against Petr Yan at UFC 259 before successfully defending it against Yan in a split decision at UFC 273.

Cejudo will earn an immediate bantamweight title shot after a nearly three-year hiatus from competition. He defeated Dominick Cruz in his final title defense at UFC 249 before vacating the belt and retiring. The bout was originally targeted for a sooner date, eventually UFC 285 in March, but Sterling ruled that date out as he continues to recover from injuries.

As initially reported by MMA Fighting on Wednesday, Aljamain Sterling is now expected to defend his bantamweight title against Cejudo in April.

Sterling and Cejudo have gone back and forth over the past year regarding a potential fight. After Sterling hinted that Cejudo would need to beg to earn a title shot, it appears Cejudo won’t need to after all.

Cejudo re-entered the USADA testing pool last year in hopes of a UFC return. After a meeting with UFC matchmakers Hunter Campbell and Sean Shelby, Cejudo called for a fight against Sterling.

Cejudo has also called for a super fight against UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski repeatedly. He even offered to step in to face Volkanovski on short notice last year following Max Holloway’s withdrawal. In fact, Cejudo has previously stated that his impending return to bantamweight is all just a means to the end of facing Volkanovski in a champion vs. champion bout down the road.

Sterling has flip-flopped when it comes to his interest in a fight with Cejudo. After initially seeming open to the matchup, he then expressed fear that the fight wouldn’t pique the interest of fans. Now, it appears that the fight is as good as done, although no contracts have been signed as of yet.

UFC 287 takes place Saturday, April 8, 2023. There is currently no main event or location confirmed for the event.

