Report: Amanda Nunes’ Next Title Defense Hits Roadblock

After previous reports that Amanda Nunes would be defending her title against Irene Aldana, it now appears that those negotiations have broken down for the time being.

Per a report from Combate’s Raphael Marinho, the promotion was looking to have Nunes put the 135-pound title on the line against rising contender Irene Aldana in Las Vegas at UFC 285.

Now, the updated report states that this fight has been scrapped for now and that Nunes requested a title eliminator between Julianna Peña and Irene Aldana. However, the roadblock is Peña’s insistence on only fighting for a title next.

Amanda Nunes Next Title Defense Reportedly Reaches Impasse

Photo via Instagram @venezuelanvixen

Nunes last fought when she won back the bantamweight title at UFC 277 last July. In the event’s headliner, she successfully achieved retribution against Peña, who dethroned her in a memorable upset seven months earlier.

In the aftermath of Nunes’ dominant five-round victory in Dallas, Peña staked her claim for an immediate shot at regaining the title. But despite their series being sat at 1-1, “The Venezuelan Vixen” had appeared to have been snubbed in favor of Aldana.

The original report of Aldana being next for Nunes came just days before her compatriot Brandon Moreno, the first Mexican-born UFC titleholder, sought two-time champ status at UFC 283, which he ultimately achieved.

Aldana currently occupies the #5 spot in the women’s bantamweight division. “Robles” has risen the ranks with consecutive victories since suffering defeat against Holly Holm in her main event debut back in 2020.

After over a year away following an impressive rebound knockout win over Yana Kunitskaya at the Conor McGregor-headlined UFC 264, Aldana returned to action last September at UFC 279.

There, she produced one of the most innovative stoppages in the promotion’s history, finishing Macy Chiasson with an upkick body-shot KO.

One of the most unique finishes in UFC history for Irene Aldana. Just wow. #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/cyTkLgW9PE — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) September 11, 2022

Last week, Julianna Peña made a last-ditch effort to land a trilogy with Nunes after reports of Aldana receiving the next title shot. Now, it appears that she, Nunes, and the UFC brass have reached an impasse, with Aldana caught in the middle.

Who do you think Amanda Nunes will ultimately defend the title against next?