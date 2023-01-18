Amanda Nunes Title Defense Targeted For UFC 285, Planned Opponent Revealed

The UFC is reportedly targeting the first title defense of Amanda Nunes‘ second bantamweight reign for the March 4 pay-per-view.

This past weekend, Dana White confirmed that former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will return to headline UFC 285. In search of gold in a second division, he’ll challenge for the vacant heavyweight belt against Ciryl Gane.

Now, it appears that “Bones” will be sharing the card with a fellow legend who already boasts championship status in two separate weight classes.

Per a report from Combate’s Raphael Marinho, the promotion is looking to have Nunes put the 135-pound title on the line against rising contender Irene Aldana in Las Vegas.

Nunes Set To Open New Reign At UFC 285, Former Champ Snubbed

Should the bout be confirmed, it’ll mark Nunes’ (22-5) first since winning back the bantamweight title at UFC 277 last July. In the event’s headliner, she successfully achieved retribution against Julianna Peña, who dethroned her in a memorable upset seven months earlier.

In the aftermath of Nunes’ dominant five-round victory in Dallas, Peña staked her claim for an immediate shot at regaining the title. But despite their series being sat at 1-1, “The Venezuelan Vixen” appears to have been snubbed. That’s also in spite of her recent calls for a rematch.

Instead, the opportunity to make the Brazilian’s second rule on the 135-pound throne a short one looks set to fall to Aldana (14-6). Reports of her championship opportunity comes just days before her compatriot Brandon Moreno, the first Mexican-born UFC titleholder, seeks two-time champ status at UFC 283.

Aldana currently occupies the #5 spot in the women’s bantamweight division. “Robles” has risen the ranks with consecutive victories since suffering defeat against Holly Holm in her main event debut back in 2020.

After over a year away following an impressive rebound knockout win over Yana Kunitskaya at the Conor McGregor-headlined UFC 264, Aldana returned to action last September at UFC 279.

There, she produced one of the most innovative stoppages in the promotion’s history, finishing Macy Chiasson with an upkick body-shot KO. That result, which earned her a Performance of the Night bonus, looks to have been enough to secure a date in the cage with the “Lioness.”

One of the most unique finishes in UFC history for Irene Aldana. Just wow. #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/cyTkLgW9PE — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) September 11, 2022

Who do you think will win if this fight comes to fruition for UFC 285, Amanda Nunes or Irene Aldana?