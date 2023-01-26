Angela Lee Calls For An End To “Conspiracy Theories” Following Sister Victoria’s Death

ONE Championship Women’s Atomweight Champion Angela Lee has called for a stop to the conspiracy theories surrounding the passing of her sister Victoria.

The mixed martial arts community began the new year in mourning following the tragic announcement of highly touted prospect Victoria Lee’s death. The Hawaiian, who’s also the sister of two-division ONE titleholder Christian Lee, was confirmed to have died on December 26.

Earlier this month, the news was confirmed by Angela, who described the devastation the loss has brought her family in an Instagram post.

Victoria’s death came just weeks before she was scheduled to make a long-awaited return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 6 on January 14. Having gone 3-0 in 2021, the 18-year-old’s planned comeback was slated to come against Zeba Bano in Bangkok.

At the event, ONE Championship aired a video package in memory of Victoria, also declaring January 14 as “Victoria Lee Day.”

Forever in our hearts and never forgotten. Rest in peace, Victoria ❤️ #ONEChampionship #WeAreONE pic.twitter.com/lDeEG2Tvmp — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) January 13, 2023

Following the heartwarming video, Angela took to Instagram to thank ONE Championship and its CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, for the tribute.

“Thank you @onechampionship and @yodchatri for this beautiful tribute video honoring Victoria. This video is just a short clip of the beautiful, brilliant, kind and hardworking person Victoria was,” she wrote. “She was down to earth, with unshakable determination and a heart of gold.”

The post did, however, include a more troubling address.

Angela Lee: “Stop Hiring Private Investigators”

In the announcement of Victoria’s passing and the weeks that have followed, the cause of death hasn’t been publicly released, with Angela requesting respect for her family while they grieve the tragic loss.

Unfortunately, it appears that some failed to acknowledge that request. In her post following ONE’s tribute, Angela called for those looking to pursue further information into her sister’s death owing to conspiracy theories to stop. She even noted that some have gone to the length of hiring private investigators.

“I would also like to address the media and news outlets that have tried to contact myself, my parents and any other members of my family during this time. I ask that you respect our wishes to not give any further public statements,” Lee wrote. “Stop contacting us, stop hiring private investigators, stop with the conspiracy theories. Please show some respect and give us our time and space to grieve.”

Due to the disappointing reaction of some to Victoria’s death, the Lee family decided to make the celebration of the late 18-year-old’s life, which was set for Hawaii last weekend, closed to the public.

“Unfortunately, due to the media outbreak, we have decided as a family to make Victoria’s celebration of life a closed event; For immediate family only. We greatly appreciate your understanding,” Angela said.

What are your thoughts on Angela Lee’s message to those speculating about her sister’s passing?