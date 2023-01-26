Another UFC Fighter Takes Kevin Holland Route Of Crimefighting

Fan-favorite welterweight Kevin Holland may have become the UFC‘s most notable crimefighter in recent times, but he’s not the only athlete enforcing the law on the streets.

In 2022, Holland attracted headlines for a string of crime-fighting endeavors in Texas. The formerly ranked middleweight’s regular policing of the streets and superhero-esque saves included chasing away a car thief, rescuing a driver whose truck had flipped, and preventing a robbery just hours before his victory at UFC Austin last June.

Batman is back at it. Less than 24 hours before his #UFCAustin bout at approximately 8:30pm local time last night, Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) stopped another thief, per his manager @ko_reps. Here's a video of witnesses and Holland talking about it. pic.twitter.com/0ltTVnSFeT — Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 18, 2022

While Holland has been playing the role of Batman in his home state, one former UFC fighter recently followed suit in Rio de Janeiro.

Former UFC Fighter Follows Holland Example, Stops Alleged Thief

On Wednesday, former UFC bantamweight and featherweight Felipe Colares revealed his own crime-fighting exploits in an Instagram post.

Alongside an image showing him with back control of an individual and with a loose rear-naked choke locked in, Colares explained in the caption that the man had been accused of assaulting a woman and stealing her cellphone.

The Brazilian noted that he was able to use his black-belt credentials in Brazilian jiu-jitsu to apprehend the individual before the arrival of police.

“Returning from training this afternoon, we came across an alleged assault on a woman, on the beach of the Bandeirantes playground,” Colares wrote. “Returned the car, and went to the lady to ascertain the situation, and actually it was a robbery. Me and my friends @_matheusbjj and @atletayurenascment returned the car, and spotted the boy. Seeing that he was unarmed, we intervened and were able to immobilize the rascal only using the jiu-jitsu techniques of my master @kennyadias, leader of @blacknorte.oficial and also GPCI that I have been learning from Master @ericapaes5 and @sylviobehring on the @empoderadas.rj program.

“We managed to capture the criminal, recovered the victim’s cell phone, and today we have one less robber on the streets. It was great to collaborate with the Police and the @euapoio_recreiopresente who are fighting these BANDITS on a daily basis,” Colares continued. “I do not recommend that unprepared people take this attitude, but today I became 1% better. Us 💪🏻 🥋✅”

The post also included a video of Colares holding the alleged thief down whilst asking onlookers to call the police. At one point, an elderly man can be seen approaching the scene and pulling on the accused robber’s ear.

Per a report from MMA Fighting, the man says, “I’ll kill you right here,” later telling Colares to “throw him at a ditch” instead of calling the police.

Colares is set to return to action on February 17. He’ll face Alioune Nahaye in what will be his debut under the Ares FC banner. Prior to signing for the French promotion, the 28-year-old went 2-4 in the UFC, recording victories over Domingo Pilarte and Luke Sanders.

In his most recent two appearances, Colares suffered a decision loss to Chris Gutierrez and a TKO defeat at the hands of grappling specialist Chase Hooper.

What do you make of Felipe Colares channeling his inner-Kevin Holland to stop an alleged thief in Brazil?