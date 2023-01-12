Former UFC Fighter Anthony Rocco Martin Arrested For Threatening Florida Cops

Former UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin could be handed a misdemeanor assault charge after a police-involved incident last month.

The 33-year-old Martin confronted cops responding to a 911 call at his Bonita Spring, FL residence from a female on Dec. 21. When officers arrived, Martin demanded they leave the property, before aiming numerous verbal assaults at the police.

Martin allegedly attempted to fight one of the officers before being put in handcuffs. He was taken away from the scene in a patrol car and booked at a Lee County jail without further incident.

According to a police report obtained by MMA Fighting, a woman at Martin’s residence called officers in distress, before the call dropped. When officers arrived, the woman told them she “just wanted to leave” but Martin wouldn’t allow it.

Martin was released from jail on Dec. 22 after posting a $5,000 bond. He was also given a no-contact order and pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault.

Anthony Rocco Martin Allegedly Threatened Cops Responding To Domestic Dispute

This is the latest issue in a series of legal troubles for Martin. He was arrested in Nov. 2021 for battery and lewd conduct in Las Vegas after urinating in a hallway inside a hotel and assaulting a cop.

Martin earned wins over the likes of Jake Matthews and Ramazan Emeev during his time in the UFC. After his release in 2020, he returns to MMA last year, picking up a submission win at CES 68.

Martin will return to court later this year. It’s uncertain if he’ll continue his combat sports career after his win last May.

