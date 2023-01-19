Anthony Smith Makes Prediction About Francis Ngannou’s Boxing Career

Anthony Smith doesn’t have high expectations for former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou‘s boxing endeavors.

Ngannou was released by the UFC last weekend, with Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane set to fight for the heavyweight title at UFC 285. It was the end of a lengthy contract dispute between Ngannou and the UFC.

As Ngannou weighs his combat sports option, a run in professional boxing is at the top of his list. He has lofty goals in boxing, with big fights targeted against some of the top names, including Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Ngannou, who was known for his knockout power in the UFC, could potentially make a name for himself in the ring. But, Smith feels fans should tame their excitement when it comes to Ngannou’s boxing potential.

Anthony Smith: Francis Ngannou Is Below-Average Boxer

During a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Smith gave a grim prediction for Ngannou’s intended boxing ventures.

“I want all the fighters to make as much money as they possibly can,” Smith said. “I want you to dig deep into Uncle Dana’s pockets – as deep as you can. But I’m realistic, and I understand the sport and the business of the sport. Let’s say he gets the Tyson Fury fight. We know how that’s going to go. There’s not a world where Francis Ngannou beats Tyson Fury (in boxing). Francis Ngannou is just a regular dude as a heavyweight boxer.

“He’s uncommon in MMA. He’s unique. He’s very special. But in professional boxing, he’s average at best,” Smith continued. “He’s an average puncher, he’s a below-average boxer, he’s below average in his footwork and movement, he’s below average in his defense. He’s not going to fare that well as a heavyweight professional boxer. So because he has a fantastic name and an incredible highlight reel in MMA, he’s going to get a big fight for sure. But probably just one.”

Ngannou is targeting his boxing debut later this year. He’s gone on record as saying that boxing and the ‘sweet science’ piqued his interest in fighting as a career path.

Ngannou has the opportunity to prove some of his detractors, including Smith, wrong. He also might face a familiar foe in a trilogy fight in the boxing ring.

MMA fans are interested to see who Ngannou faces in the boxing ring, but Smith feels it might be wise to tame expectations.

