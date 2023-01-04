Anthony Smith Names Andrew Tate Remarks He ‘Finds Himself Agreeing With’

Whilst he largely sees controversial figure Andrew Tate as a “f*cking douchebag,” UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith does agree with one part of the former kickboxer’s rhetoric.

Tate rose to significant prominence in 2022 as clips of controversial remarks on his podcast began to go viral. The former reality TV star, who appeared on Big Brother in the UK, has been branded an extreme misogynist by a number of domestic abuse charities, who’ve accused him of indoctrinating men and encouraging violence against women.

Having been banned from Twitter owing to a post that suggested victims of sexual assault should bear some responsibility, Tate was reinstated on the platform following the takeover of Elon Musk.

Beyond criticized remarks, the 36-year-old is also facing serious accusations in Romania, where Tate relocated to a number of years ago — a move he said in a now-deleted YouTube video was “40%” due to his belief that sexual assault cases were less likely to be investigated.

Tate recently hit the headlines after a series of arrests in Bucharest saw him and his brother put in 30-day pre-trial detention on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group.

Ever since his notoriety increased, Tate has been a polarizing figure. While some continue to push back against his ability to spread what many perceive to be hate and misogyny, the Washington-born former kickboxer isn’t without his supporters.

Although one-time UFC title challenger Anthony Smith doesn’t appear to be a fan, he’s admitted to agreeing with one narrative put forth by Tate.

Anthony Smith: Tate’s A “Douchbag,” But…

During the first 2023 episode of Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, “The Count” assessed some mainstream news stories with Anthony Smith.

On the topic of Tate’s recent arrest, which has been covered by news sites around the globe, Smith noted that accusations of trafficking didn’t come as a surprise having seen some of his remarks.

But while much of what the former ISKA kickboxing titleholder says leaves “Lionheart” unimpressed, he did note Tate’s comments on the need for men to ‘not be pussies’ as something he can get behind.

“It couldn’t be that he’s just a f*cking douchebag?” Smith said following the suggestion that “conspiring powers” were to blame for Tate’s arrest. “He’s a douchebag… We’ll probably catch a little bit of hate for saying this, but I do find myself when it comes to his views on men not being pussies and kinda, gotta man up — that kind of vein of things that he speaks about, it’s very similar to some Jordon Peterson-type stuff. I find myself agreeing with that kind of stuff.

“But then when he starts getting down the rabbit hole with some of the other sh*t we’ve seen him say or heard him say — Jesus Christ, man, you’re such a douchebag,” Smith added. “I don’t know what he’s guilty of, what he’s not guilty of. I do know he’s guilty of being 2022 BYM (Believe You Me) dildo of the year. When it came out there was some human trafficking (accusations)… I was like, ‘I could see it.’ It wasn’t super shocking.”

As with any mainstream topic, members of the mixed martial arts community have been giving their takes on the matter. That includes fighters, with middleweight Kevin Gastelum among those to discuss Tate’s arrest.

While he initially shared a tweet that read, “Free the Tate bros,” the one-time interim title challenger subsequently backtracked, claiming the first post hadn’t been sent in a serious manner.

I think I speak for everyone when I say this.

Free the Tate bros. #tatebrothers — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 29, 2022

Some of you weak sensitive turds think I’m serious 😆

I speak for absolutely no one except myself.

If Allegations against the tate brothers are true, let them rot in jail and in hell.

If not, good on them. I could care less either way. — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 30, 2022

