Anthony Smith Names Women’s Flyweight Who ‘Doesn’t Get Enough Credit’

On a recent installment of Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, Anthony Smith highlighted a fighter he believes is underrated.

The UFC light heavyweight discussed the Fury Pro Grappling event on December 30. In the main event, UFC flyweight fighter Gillian Robertson defeated former UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas in just 65 seconds. The brief match-up saw Robertson extract the tap with a rear-naked choke.

Robertson in a good spot early!#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/V8bfSP64Ca — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

Needless to say, Anthony Smith was among the many impressed by ‘The Savage’s performance.

Despite her commendable Brazilian jiu-jitsu pedigree, Robertson is just 2-3 in her past five showings in the Octagon. Many have pointed to her striking not quite being on the level of her grappling as a key issue in her MMA game. Her last fight saw her win via technical submission over Mariya Agapova with a rear-naked choke at UFC Fight Night 210.

Regardless of her hit-and-miss UFC record of late, ‘Lionheart’ remains impressed with her stellar grappling skills.

Image Credit: UFC.com

“She’s Really Good” – Anthony Smith On Gillian Robertson’s Ground Game

During the podcast discussion, Smith was quick to point out that ‘The Savage’s striking and wrestling simply aren’t up to scratch compared to her ground game. Regardless, he believes she deserves more credit for her elite-level grappling.

“Gillian’s good, man, she’s very good. I don’t think she gets enough because her striking is nowhere near her grappling abilities, and even her wrestling isn’t fantastic. But when she’s down there, she is Goddamn good, she’s really good. So, I really wasn’t that surprised.”

For Rose Namajunas, this 65-second setback marked her pro grappling debut. In the Octagon, she last fought at UFC 274 in a controversial bout with Carla Esparza. Fans and pundits alike grew frustrated with the inactivity of both fighters in the cage over the five rounds. Ultimately, Esparza won the bout and Namajunas’ title via split-decision.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.