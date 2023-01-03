Arman Tsarukyan Explains Why He Turned Down Training Request From Alexander Volkanovski

No.9-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan recently shed some light on why he didn’t wind up training with UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.

‘The Great’ is currently preparing for his UFC 284 main event with UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev. It’s hardly surprising looking for lightweights to train with ahead of his showdown with the Dagestani phenom.

In a recent interview with MatchTV, Tsarukyan explained that the training requirements demanded of him weren’t ideal for his current situation. ‘Akhalkalaktsi’ was also quick to highlight that he had not been home in over eight months and was planning a vacation from fighting when the training call came in.

“No, but he [Volkanovski] tried to connect me to his training camp,” Tsaurkyan explained. “I refused because it didn’t make sense, I understood that I didn’t have active training until I had active training. And I didn’t even ask for the conditions, although Sayat first came to me, then my friend Edwin, then another guy through America. I don’t think it makes sense for me to be in his camp, even if there are dividends in the form of money. If I had training, if I understood that I would come on as a substitute in Australia, I would most likely go. And I had a vacation planned this year, because I haven’t been at home for 8 or 9 months.”

Alexander Volkanovski Is Considered The Underdog Heading Into UFC 284

Thanks to his dominant run in the Octagon, Alexander Volkanovski is the latest fighter to get a shot at being a two-division champion in the UFC.

At featherweight, Volkanovski has carved his way through the division and notched four successful defenses of his title. In particular, ‘The Great’s trilogy of wins over fellow featherweight great Max Holloway proved to be enough for him to net a lightweight title bout.

Much like Volkanovski, UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev hasn’t lost a fight in years. At UFC 280, he dominantly dismantled former champion Charles Oliveira en route to a second-round submission victory. As impressive as ‘The Great’ has been, few are particularly hopeful about his chances against Makhachev’s deadly wrestling and sambo expertise.

Based on Tsarukyan’s recent comments, it appears there might’ve been some organizing issues for ‘The Great’s fight camp as well.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.