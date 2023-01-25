Arnold Allen Pitches Surprising Destination For Francis Ngannou Post-UFC 

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen has given his take on where former heavyweight king Francis Ngannou should end up following his exit from the promotion.

Ngannou currently sits as one of combat sports’ hottest free agents of all time, a tag he acquired without restriction earlier this month when the UFC waived its right to match following the Cameroon native’s decision to turn down its final contract offer.

The heavyweight’s exit from the Octagon came after a lengthy dispute, which ultimately fell apart when the MMA leader was unwilling to accommodate Ngannou’s demands. According to him, that included athlete healthcare, among other requests designed to benefit fellow fighters.

Heavyweight Francis Ngannou has been stripped of his UFC title and is now an unrestricted free agent, Dana White announced at the #UFCVegas67 post-fight press conference. pic.twitter.com/sNyrN8l6Y0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023

As well as those clauses, though, one of the main stalling points appeared to be Ngannou’s lifelong desire to box. Even prior to his most recent UFC outing, a victory over Ciryl Gane last January, “The Predator” had named freedom to enter the ring as non-negotiable, insisting it would have to be part of any deal with the promotion.

With that not coming to fruition, talk of a long-awaited boxing match has picked up in recent weeks, with a number of heavyweight pugilists calling him out. As well as Derek Chisora, that includes Tyson Fury, who’s long discussed a possible crossover bout.

However, one high-ranked UFC contender has pitched a different idea for Ngannou, and one that isn’t exactly unheard of for departing Octagon fighters.

Allen Calls For Ngannou To Join Lesnar/Rousey

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, #4-ranked featherweight contender Arnold Allen gave his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s exit, assessing what could be next for one of the world’s hardest hitters.

While a number of options have come up in discussions across the combat sports community, be it a hybrid-rules boxing bout or MMA stay with either PFL or Bellator, “Almighty” believes a possible venture into professional wrestling may be flying under the radar.

“I don’t know what he does now, where he goes. People have been talking about PFL. I don’t know. If he wins the million dollars in the PFL, I’m sure he was making more than that in the UFC. Some people said ONE, KSW… boxing,” Allen said. “Something with Ngannou, a thought that I had — wouldn’t it be amazing to see Francis Ngannou, ‘The Predator,’ in the WWE? They’ve got the Royal Rumble next week… in Texas on the 28th of January.

“Imagine, in comes this guy, big Francis Ngannou, Predator mask on… Just runs in the ring, throws people out,” Allen continued. “He’s a monster of a man, get him in the WWE. Him versus Brock Lesnar in the WWE. It would be awesome… Let’s get him in there.”

As Allen mentioned, former UFC heavyweight champ Lesnar is currently part of the WWE roster. “The Beast Incarnate” was already a prominent figure in the organization prior to finding success in the Octagon.

Others have switched over to sports entertainment following a stint in the UFC. As well as Matt Riddle and Shayna Baszler, former women’s bantamweight queen Ronda Rousey has chosen a career in pro wrestling post-UFC.

In addition to pondering a stint in WWE, Allen also addressed the idea of Ngannou competing in bare-knuckle boxing, talk of which arose when BKFC President David Feldman expressed interest in signing “The Predator.”

Imagine Francis Ngannou bare knuckle 😅 10oz gloves is a scary thought aswell actually, fuck that — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) January 15, 2023

What do you make of Arnold Allen’s suggestion? Should Francis Ngannou try his hand at professional wrestling in the WWE?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.