Belal Muhammad Shares ‘Real Reason’ Conor McGregor May Do TUF

No.4-ranked UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad recently shared an interesting opinion on Conor McGregor‘s rumored TUF gig.

‘The Notorious’ previously served as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter back in 2015, opposite Urijah Faber. In a notable break from tradition, the pair did not wind up fighting in the Octagon.

More recently, rumors have swirled of the Irishman potentially making a return to the series. In a recent Instagram post, McGregor reflected on his original run on the show. He then revealed that he was recently offered another go on the series.

Since then, longtime fan favorite Tony Ferguson has thrown his hat into the ring as a potential rival coach for the season, claiming he’s been offered the other coaching slot.

‘El Cucuy’ has previously expressed interest in coaching on TUF opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both Ferguson vs. McGregor and Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov have long been considered dream fights that never materialized. In the case of ‘The Eagle’, a Ferguson match-up was cancelled on five different occasions.

According to Belal Muhammad, ‘The Notorious’ will likely take the coaching gig for a key reason outside of MMA.

“He Has A Movie Coming Out” – Belal Muhammad On Conor McGregor’s Relevancy

One fan took to Twitter to diss ‘The Notorious’ on the matter, suggesting TUF is only meant for “relevant” fighters. This is likely a dig at McGregor’s inactivity since his leg injury at UFC 264 in July 2021.

In response, ‘Remember The Name’ suggested that McGregor could use the show to keep his name in the headlines ahead of his film debut. The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion has a supporting role in Doug Liman’s upcoming reboot of ’80s action cult classic Road House.

He has a movie coming out he had to get relevant again before it hits theaters https://t.co/sVbNwe2tPb — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 26, 2023

“He [McGregor] has a movie coming out he had to get relevant again before it hits theaters,” Muhammad wrote.

While a Conor McGregor return to the Octagon has been rumored for this year, the Irishman is yet to return to the USADA testing pool. Considering his mass gain during his time away from the cage, ‘The Notorious’ will likely compete in the 170lbs division Muhammad operates in if and when he returns.

