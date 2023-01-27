Bella Mir, Daughter Of Frank Mir, Joins UFC

The UFC have revealed their first ever name, image, and likeness (NIL) ambassador.

In 2021, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors greenlit an interim name, image and likeness policy. In 2022, the policy was altered to permit NCAA Division I, Division II and Division III athletes to be paid for their NIL.

Undefeated MMA fighter and collegiate wrestler Bella Mir has signed with the promotion while she continues her studies at the University of Iowa. Prior to starting college, Mir picked up three victories in professional MMA, two of which came via submission.

Under the tutelage of her father, former UFC Heavyweight Champion and brutal submission artist Frank Mir, ‘Lady’ has become a prodigious grappler and wrestler. She won four consecutive Nevada state high school titles in wrestling before making her move to the Hawkeyes wrestling team.

Bella Mir with her father.

In high school, Mir was the No.6-ranked wrestler in the 144 lbs. division. She also became a USA Wrestling Junior Folkstyle National Champion in 2021. Much like her old man, ‘Lady’ is a seasoned Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner. She secured the 2021 International Jiu-Jitsu Con Championship and the 2021 International Jiu-Jitsu Con Championship.

Dana White On Bella Mir Being “Destined” For The UFC

UFC President Dana White released a statement on the matter, praising Mir’s accomplishments.

“Bella was destined to become a member of the UFC family her entire life, and I’m proud that she’s making history as our first NIL ambassador in one of the best programs at the University of Iowa,” Dana White said. “She’s a four-time state high school wrestling champion who has won jiu-jitsu tournaments and three professional MMA fights before turning 19. Bella is an incredible role model for young women who are not only looking to get into sports, but also pursue their dreams. She’s on another level, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.”

Mir herself has also commented on the matter, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity.

“I’m super grateful and I honestly couldn’t be more thankful to Dana and UFC for giving me this opportunity,” said Mir. “I’m going to make sure I do my best to represent UFC and show the world what I’m all about.”

Currently a freshman in college, the sky could be the limit for the promising young grappler in MMA moving forward.

