Bellator MMA Vs. RIZIN FF Results And Highlights: Bellator Sweeps RIZIN

Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN FF took place on New Year’s Eve at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, and MMA News has all of the results and highlights from the event!

The two organizations have collaborated on events and shared fighters in the past, but this was the first time they’ve co-promoted an event entirely comprised of their top talent going head-to-head.

The card opened with a lightweight bout between RIZIN’s Koji Takeda and Bellator’s Gadzhi Rabadanov, followed by a bantamweight tilt between former Bellator champion Juan Archuleta and Soo Chul Kim. Current RIZIN champion and former Bellator title-holder Kyoji Horiguchi also made his return to flyweight and represented Bellator against his Japanese compatriot Hiromasa Ougikubo.

In the co-main event, Bellator Featherweight Champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire faced Kleber Koike Erbst, who capped off an incredible run of seven-straight submissions by claiming RIZIN’s featherweight title in October.

The lightweight main event featured a pair of fighters that had each only tasted defeat once in their respective careers. AJ McKee lost Bellator’s featherweight title to Freire in April but successfully moved up to lightweight in October, and he met submission specialist and RIZIN Lightweight Champion Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza.

Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Koji Takeda

Gadzhi Rabadanov starting things off strong in the 1️⃣st fight of the night!



🇺🇸 Full Replay at 8pm ET/PT on @SHOsports #RIZINvsBellator#BellatorvsRIZIN

Crazy scrambles in the 2nd round!



Takeda finding his way back into the fight with pure heart 🫀



[ #RIZIN40 | #RIZINvsBellator ]

What a fight from Gadzhi Rabadanov to earn the win! 👊



🇺🇸 Full Replay at 8pm ET/PT on Showtime Sports #RIZINvsBellator#BellatorvsRIZIN

Juan Archuleta def. Soo Chul Kim

Total respect 👏@jarchmma says it’s a dream come true to fight in Japan. Team BELLATOR keeping up the 🔥



🇺🇸 Full Replay at 8pm ET/PT on @SHOSports#RIZINvsBellator#BellatorvsRIZIN#RIZIN40

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Hiromasa Ougikubo

Patricio Freire def. Kleber Koike Erbst

AJ McKee def. Roberto de Souza

