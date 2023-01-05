Ben Askren Open To Jake Paul Rematch In MMA After PFL News

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren would entertain a Jake Paul rematch in MMA after Paul’s signing with the PFL this week.

Paul shocked the combat sports world on Thursday when he announced that he’s signing with the PFL, with his MMA debut set for later in 2023. He’ll face a to-be-determined opponent as a part of the PFL’s ‘Super Fight’ pay-per-view division.

Paul and the PFL have massive plans for the league, including fighters competing in the division earning 50% of the revenue from the pay-per-view events.

Paul made a name for himself in combat sports in boxing, especially after knocking out Askren in their 2021 fight. He went on to pick up back-to-back wins over Tyron Woodley and a recent victory over Anderson Silva.

Askren retired from the UFC following a loss to Demian Maia and left combat sports altogether after the defeat to Paul. But, he could be interested in a return to fighting if Paul needs an opponent in the PFL.

Ben Askren Teases MMA Comeback After Jake Paul’s PFL Signing

In a recent tweet, Askren seemed open to returning to MMA if the Paul rematch was on the table.

“Well that would be delightful, but my UFC contract froze when I retired,” Askren said. “Lots of hurdles to clear, someone take care of those for me and I’d love to rub his face in the canvas for a while.”

Paul vs. Askren in 2021 sold up to 1.6 million pay-per-view buys through Triller Fight Club. This could potentially create the precedent for a successful night financially for both men if they were to fight in MMA.

Askren recently pointed to a rematch with Jorge Masvidal as the one fight that would lure him out of retirement. He lost to Masvidal via first-round knockout in the fastest finish in UFC history.

Anthony Pettis also called out Paul immediately after his announcement. Pettis earned a spot in the PFL playoffs last year, losing in the semifinals to Stevie Ray.

Paul has plenty of options for his first MMA fight and a run-back with Askren might be a viable opportunity.

Would you like to see a Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul rematch?