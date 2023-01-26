Beneil Dariush Claims UFC Targeting May Clash vs. Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush might get his wish in facing a top contender like Charles Oliveira for his next Octagon appearance.

According to Dariush, the UFC is in the preliminary stages of booking him a fight with Oliveira for later this year. He revealed the UFC is targeting a May bout with Oliveira during a recent interview with The Schmo.

Dariush and Oliveira haven’t fought since UFC 280 in October. Oliveira lost in the main event against Islam Makhachev, while Dariush continued his streak by defeating Mateusz Gamrot.

Dariush has called out all of the top names in the lightweight division, including Dustin Poirier and Oliveira, since his last fight. He could be one win away from a title shot.

If Dariush vs. Oliveira comes to fruition, the winner could get the next title shot against the Makhachev/Alexander Volkanovski winner. Makhachev and Volkanovski will clash at UFC 284 next month.

Beneil Dariush: UFC Wants Charles Oliveira Fight In May

Dariush has won eight straight fights, including recent wins over Tony Ferguson and Gamrot. His last loss came against Alexander Hernandez at UFC 222 in 2018.

Oliveira is hoping to earn a rematch with Makhachev after the loss in October. Before the defeat, he was on a roll, with recent finishes over Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Justin Gaethje.

Dariush hinted at the UFC’s intentions to book the Oliveira fight for him earlier this month. It’s uncertain if the fight will be added to a pay-per-view card or headline a UFC Fight Night event.

Two of the top lightweights could be on the verge of an Octagon return against one another. If Dariush vs. Oliveira comes to fruition, it’ll arguably be one of the most important fights in recent lightweight history.

What is your reaction to the targeted Beneil Dariush vs. Charles Oliveira fight?