Beneil Dariush Shares Why He Refuses To Sit Out For Title Shot

No.4-ranked UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush recently discussed his future ambitions at lightweight.

A variety of rumors have swirled around Dariush’s prospects in the division of late. Everything from the next title fight to showdowns with top-tier contenders such as Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier have circled the Iranian-American contender.

Dariush is currently on an eight-fight winning streak. His most recent victory saw him best the No.7-ranked Mateusz Gamrot via unanimous decision at UFC 280.

In a recent interview with UFC.com, Dariush discussed multiple topics concerning his career, including his next fight in the Octagon.

Beneil Dariush Simply Wants “To Fight The Best Guys In The World”

Dariush explained that the option of potentially waiting for a title fight later this year doesn’t appeal to him as such. Islam Makhachev will defend the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 284 against UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski. Dariush explained that the future of the division past that fight is currently too uncertain to be waiting around for.

“I don’t know what UFC’s gameplan is for me. I don’t know if I’m ever going to fight for that belt. I have the option of waiting and fighting the winner, but if Volkanovski wins and decides to defend his featherweight belt, I might end up waiting a whole year and maybe I end up fighting in 2024,” Dariush explained. “I don’t think there is anybody who can jump in front of me right now, but my job is winning fights, so let’s fight Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira. March is a good timetable for me.”

Beneil Dariush interested in fighting Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira.

Beneil Dariush takes pride in being a fighter, and would rather risk his spot in a fight with another elite-level competitor than rest on his laurels. Someone like former champion Charles Oliveira or former interim champion Dustin Poirier appeals to him more than waiting around.

“I like fighting,” he continues. “I get bored not fighting. I get bored not preparing for an opponent. This is my job and I want to do it. That’s it. It’s not about money or guaranteeing the title shot, it’s that I want to fight the best guys in the world. I think Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira are those guys.”

Where Beneil Dariush goes from here remains unclear. Should Islam Makhachev retain the gold against Alexander Volkanovski, it’s possible their cancelled fight from last year goes ahead.

All quotes from UFC.