Bare Knuckle FC Fighters Brawl On Stage During Press Conference

Bare Knuckle FC middleweights Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman brawled about a month before their fight.

Hunt and Richman attended a KnuckleMania 3 pre-fight press conference on Thursday in Albuquerque. The two fighters will square off for the BKFC middleweight title on February 17th.

Hunt and Richman, two of the most successful fighters in BKFC, exchanged their fair share of trash talk at the press conference. The bad blood between them was apparent throughout the media event.

BKFC President David Feldman couldn’t keep things cordial during their staredown, as Hunt slapped Richman and the two of them brawled on stage. Security intervened and the backdrop was destroyed.

Lorenzo Hunt Slaps Mike Richman At Bare Knuckle FC Presser, Chaos Ensues

Watch Hunt and Richman come to blows in a wild scene below.

Things got a little wild today between Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman at the @bareknucklefc KnuckleMania 3 press conference.



👀 pic.twitter.com/lBq7qDqhTG — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) January 19, 2023

Luckily, security was able to eventually separate the two sides shortly after the incident.

The on-stage brawl likely adds intrigue to the Hunt/Richman fight. Both fighters are entering the event off of impressive winning streaks.

This isn’t the first time that Hunt was involved in a wild brawl with another BKFC fighter. He came face to face with Hector Lombard after their fight in 2021, resulting in Lombard throwing punches during the post-fight interview.

Hunt/Richman headlines a stacked card at BKFC KnuckleMania 3. Diego Sanchez will make his promotional debut against Austin Trout.

