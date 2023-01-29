Bo Nickal Reveals Why He Didn’t Step Up To Wrestle Gable Steveson

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal recently shed light on why he never wrestled Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson in his NCAA days.

The three-time NCAA Division I Champion actually did have the chance to wrestle Steveson back in 2018. At that point, Steveson had not yet quite reached the all-round skill and strength he ultimately displayed at the Olympics in 2021. Regardless, he was already a top heavyweight and would’ve made for an impressive win had the decorated Nickal defeated him.

“I Didn’t Need To” – Bo Nickal On Not Wrestling Gable Steveson

In response to a recent tweet on the matter, Nickal highlighted the multiple weight classes he’d already risen through. To push further to reach heavyweight could have been too risky. Furthermore, he cited his team already having a top-tier heavyweight on hand as another reason he didn’t bulk up further.

Because I already bumped from 174 to 184 to 197 weighing 195-200. And we had an absolute animal at hwt that took care of biz I didn’t need to. https://t.co/zb468vWTQf — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) January 27, 2023 “Because I already bumped from 174 to 184 to 197 weighing 195-200. And we had an absolute animal at hwt that took care of biz I didn’t need to,” Nickal wrote.

The pair have gone in very different directions since their time as champions in the NCAA. Nickal has moved into MMA where he’s already gained traction thanks to his dominant showings on Dana White‘s Contender Series last year.

‘The Allen Assassin’ most recently dismantled Donovan Beard with a triangle choke less than a minute into the fight. He received considerable attention for his brash trash talk and callouts shortly thereafter. Nickal will make his UFC debut at UFC 285 in March.

Steveson, meanwhile, reached gold medal glory in Tokyo, winning four straight to come out on top in the 275lbs weight class. Despite rumors of joining the UFC, Steveson has since signed with the WWE and has already appeared on screen a couple of times as he trains for his in-ring professional wrestling debut.

Do you think Bo Nickal would’ve been able to beat Gable Steveson?