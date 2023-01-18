Bo Nickal’s UFC Debut Now Set For UFC 285

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal will make his long-awaited debut at UFC 285 on March 4th in Las Vegas.

The UFC announced in a press release on Wednesday that Nickal will face Jamie Pickett on the first of two pay-per-view cards in March. The details of the press release were re-shared by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

Nickal was supposed to face Pickett at UFC 282 last month before withdrawing due to an undisclosed injury. Pickett was removed from the card entirely and the matchup has been re-booked.

Nickal is arguably one of the top MMA prospects in recent history. After a dominant run in college wrestling at Penn State, he’s unbeaten in his MMA career.

Nickal fought twice on Dana White‘s Contender Series, earning first-round finishes in both outings. His most recent win over Donovan Beard in September came in just 52 seconds.

Bo Nickal Re-Booked Against Jamie Pickett For UFC 285

MMA Junkie

Nickal will face a tough test in Pickett, who has seven times the MMA experience. While Pickett has lost back-to-back fights, he’s picked up impressive wins over Joseph Holmes and Laureano Staropoli.

Nickal has massive expectations upon him heading into his UFC debut. He’s already called out some of the top middleweights, including Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev.

If Nickal earned another impressive win at UFC 285 over Pickett, he could be on the fast track to a spot in the rankings. As for Pickett, a win over Nickal would boost his stock dramatically.

A vacant heavyweight title matchup between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will headline UFC 285. UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko will also return against Alexa Grasso, and Amanda Nunes is expected to defend her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana.

