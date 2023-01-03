Bodybuilding Influencer Calls Out Tito Ortiz For Boxing Match, Ortiz Accepts

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz might be on his way back to the boxing ring after a renowned bodybuilder called him out.

Instagram personality ‘Big Boy’, otherwise known as Jake Johns, has over a million followers on the social media platform. He provides fitness advice and products for those looking to bulk up.

Ortiz seemed close to a return to fighting last year, alleging that an MMA rematch with Chael Sonnen was in the works. Since his announcement in October, nothing has come to fruition.

Ortiz’s last combat sports venture came in the form of a boxing match against Anderson Silva. He lost via first-round knockout in his first professional appearance in the ring.

If Ortiz has any intentions of fighting again, he has a willing adversary in Johns.

Bodybuilder ‘Big Boy’ Calls Out UFC Legend Tito Ortiz

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Johns explained why he wants to face off with Ortiz in the ring.

“I respect all fighters, 100 percent,” Johns said. “He’s a world champion. I’ve looked up to him and I respect him. But I think he’s past his prime. I think I’m more explosive. I’m stronger. I got more game than him. Everything all in one. I just think it’s his time, man. I’m gonna really retire his ass.”

In a response on his Instagram page, it didn’t take long for Ortiz to address Johns’ callout.

“This Big Boy cat … he said that I called him out. I never called this guy out,” Ortiz said. “This guy is talking out of the side of his neck. I’ve never had any problem against him, or with him, I like the guy. He said I called him out which is completely false. The guy wants smoke, let’s light this shit up, let’s do it. I’ve done nothing since I fought Anderson. I still got fight left in me. If this guy wants smoke, make it happen.”

Ortiz was elected to the UFC Hall of Fame in 2012 as a part of the promotion’s pioneer wing. He is a former UFC light heavyweight champion with numerous accolades, including wins over Forrest Griffin and Vitor Belfort.

Johns doesn’t have any professional or amateur boxing fights and doesn’t appear to have any notable combat sports experience.

Despite nearing age 48, Ortiz is well past his physical prime. Although, if he’s serious about a return to fighting, a possible redemption in boxing wouldn’t be out of the question.

