Fans React To Boxer Demond Nicholson Getting Slapped By His Coach

Boxer Demond Nicholson certainly endured a hard night against former WBO Middleweight Champion Demetrius Andrade over the weekend, including the public weighing on him being slapped by his head coach.

As if the beating he was taking from ‘Boo Boo’ wasn’t enough, Nicholson wound up taking several slaps from his own coach between rounds.

Nicholson simply seemed outmatched by a more-aggressive-than usual Andrade in the bout. Despite being notorious for focusing heavily on defense and slowing down fights, ‘Boo Boo’ took the fight to Nicholson with gusto. Ultimately, Andrade kept his undefeated streak intact via unanimous decision.

In a curious bid to keep the ailing Nicholson’s head in the game, his furious coach wound up hitting him multiple times. Overall, it did not seem like the coach’s intensity rubbed off on his fighter.

“Cold Blooded” – Fans Have A Good Laugh At Demond Nicholson’s Coaching Issues

Responses to former American football safety Will Blackmon’s tweet on the matter were largely humorous. One response likened it to a famous Dave Chappelle skit.

Payola Clothing founder JaQuan Richmond simply found the bizarre footage hilarious.

Another user was quick to joke about Demond Nicholson surely taking enough punishment in the ring prior to his coach’s outburst.

The Andrade fight marks Nicholson’s fifth defeat at the professional level. Despite being viciously knocked down by ‘Boo Boo’, ‘D’Bestatit’ ultimately clawed his way to the final bell where the judges awarded Andrade the victory. While the fast-handed Nicholson was confident heading into the bout, he ultimately seemed deflated by ‘Boo Boo’s’ dominance between the ropes.

For Demetrius Andrade, the fight marked a successful debut at super middleweight. This comes after a lengthy lay-off from the ring. Andrade ultimately vacated his WBO Middleweight Title after his second-round TKO win over Jason Quigley in November 2021. The dangerous southpaw’s arrival in the super middleweight could spell major trouble for division top dogs like boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez down the line.

