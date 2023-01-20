Brandon Moreno Addresses Potential Influence Of Brazilian Judges

Interim UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno isn’t concerned about the prospect of leaving his upcoming fight against Deiveson Figueiredo in the hands of Brazilian judges.

This Saturday at UFC 283, Moreno will look to regain his place on the undisputed throne when he shares the Octagon with current divisional king Figueiredo for the fourth time since 2020.

Having split their series at 1-1-1, with the pair exchanging wins since a majority draw in their first scrap, their co-main event contest this weekend is expected to add a momentous final chapter to a rivalry widely claimed to have resurrected the 125-pound weight class.

Having fallen short of a successful defense in front of a favorable crowd at the Anaheim-held UFC 270 pay-per-view last January, Mexico’s Moreno will need to dethrone Figueiredo on enemy territory.

Ahead of Saturday’s event, set for Rio de Janeiro’s Jeunesse Arena, some have advised “The Assassin Baby” to push hard for the finish to avoid the bout possibly being left in the hands of Brazilian judges.

In a climate where the debate surrounding judging is at all-time high, trust doesn’t appear to be widespread regarding the competence of those entrusted with scoring fights.

Moreno Not Concerned By Thought Of Reaching Scorecards At UFC 283

Despite the possibility of a five-round affair leaving the result of the UFC 283 co-main event in the hands of Figueiredo’s compatriots, Moreno hasn’t seen any evidence that would lead him to expect any conscious or unconscious bias to be at play.

During his appearance at UFC 283 media day on Wednesday, Moreno was asked about the topic, and whether or not he’s concerned about the prospect of scorecard involvement.

But after recalling his last fight in the South American country, which saw local judges Guilherme Bravo and Hallison Pontes score his 2020 bout with Brazil’s Jussier Formiga in the Mexican’s favor, “The Assassin Baby” dismissed the subject as worrisome.

“I don’t even think about it, man. I understand the point, but man, I fought in Brazil, Brasília, three years ago? Two years ago? In 2020,” Moreno recalled. “It was a close fight too, but man, I won that fight against Jussier Formiga, and the judges understood that. So, I don’t know, I’m not thinking about it.”

While he’s not concerned about any scorecard controversy against him, Moreno will no doubt still be hoping to end things inside the distance come fight night, similar to how he defeated “Deus Da Guerra” in their 2021 rematch.

