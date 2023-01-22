Brandon Moreno Details Backstage Exchange With Alexandre Pantoja Post-UFC 283

Newly crowned UFC flyweight champ Brandon Moreno didn’t even get to his dressing room before challengers offered to fight him next.

Moreno regained the title he lost to Deiveson Figueiredo in January last year with a doctor-stoppage TKO of the Brazilian at UFC 283 tonight. Figueiredo almost defended his crown after locking in a few submission attempts that Moreno narrowly escaped. But in the third round, the Mexican landed a huge left that caused Deiveson’s eye to swell up, forcing the ringside doctor to call the fight.

And shortly after having the 125-pound belt wrapped around him, Moreno just happened to bump into the man many think will be first in line to challenge him for the title, #2 ranked flyweight Alexandre Pantoja.

Alejandre Pantoja congratulates Brandon Moreno after becoming the undisputed champion. He weighed as an alternate for #UFC283 and seems to be the next in line@ESPNDeportes pic.twitter.com/GG5Pjr9lgC — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) January 22, 2023

Brandon Moreno Shares What Was Said In Exchange With Alexandre Pantoja

Pantaoja, who’s currently riding a three fight win streak, seemed to cordially embrace Moreno during their backstage encounter. And at the UFC 283 post-fight press conference, Moreno detailed exactly what was said between the duo.

“Yeah, so he came with me,” said Moreno. “He was very friendly with me to be honest when everything started. He came with me and said, ‘Hey, man, today I feel so happy for you. Congrats for the belt, whatever. ‘And at that point, everything was fine. (Then), he started to ask me like, ‘Hey, but when is our fight? In two months? Just tell me right now!'”

PHOTO: UFC

Despite Pantoja’s pleas, Moreno insisted that he’ll have to wait for a title shot. The 29-year-old said he’s now focused on getting some down time with family and friends.



“Like, man, I don’t know to be honest. [LAUGHS] And then he started to look a little aggressive, to be honest,” said Moreno. “But man, my only point was like, man, let me enjoy today, man. Just give me today. Just let me have this moment with my friends, with my training partners, with my wife, with my manager, and then we can make another circus, and do social media, and trash talk if you want. I don’t know. But just give me this moment. That was my only point.”

Moreno did however go on to say that Pantoja “for sure” deserves a title shot, and if the duo were to meet it would be for a second time. Moreno lost to Pantoja via unanimous decision in May 2018, before going on to remain undefeated for his next seven fights and claim his first flyweight title.

