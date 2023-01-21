Brandon Moreno Talks “Poetic” Nature Of Deiveson Figueiredo Feud Ahead Of “Last Chapter”

Interim UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno expects tonight to mark the final chapter of a “poetic” rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo.

Since December 2020, just two men have competed with the 125-pound gold on the line. Figueiredo and Moreno first collided at UFC 256, an event that the Brazilian entered off the back of a dominant three-fight run, which saw him bulldoze through Joseph Benavidez twice to win the belt and Alex Perez in his first defense.

But against “The Assassin Baby,” Figueiredo appeared to meet his match, with the pair going toe-to-toe across five rounds. After it resulted in a majority draw owing to a crucial point deduction for the champ, the two elite 125lbers ran it back at UFC 263 six months later.

This time, Moreno delivered a career performance in Arizona, submitting Figueiredo via rear-naked choke. Unfortunately for the Tijuana native, his reign was to be short-lived, with his Brazilian counterpart regaining the belt in a narrow decision at UFC 270 last January.

Now, the pair’s rivalry has a new wrinkle attached as they head towards a unique tetralogy — champion vs. champion stakes.

While Figueiredo hasn’t competed since winning the belt back a year ago, the Mexican ensured his shot at redemption by stopping Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 to take the interim title into his possession.

And as he gears up for his attempt at unifying the straps, Moreno has discussed the “poetic” nature of his memorable and ongoing feud with “Deus Da Guerra.”

Moreno Expects Figueiredo Fight To Be The “Last Chapter Of This Movie”

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Moreno looked back on his previous three fights against Figueiredo, assessing how it feels to be heading towards what he expects to be his “last dance” with the champ.

After describing his championship series with Figueiredo as a “movie,” Moreno expressed excitement at the opportunity to add one final historical chapter to it at UFC 283.

“I think it’s simple math, you know? It’s 1-1-1. It’s a very simple question to answer. Of course (we have unfinished business). We need to fight one more time,” Moreno said. “And hopefully, I don’t wanna see any drama or whatever. But, I mean, I have the feeling this is going to be the last one. So, I’m putting all my effort, I’m putting all my brain and my heart to finish this, and again, build this amazing legacy together.

“It’s almost poetic, man, for me. How the history is talking for us right now. It’s a nice movie. It’s a nice movie. I can see this amazing history where every single piece of the movie is connecting each other, into the last part, the last chapter of this movie, the amazing movie,” Moreno added. “For me, this is the last dance against this guy.”

If he’s to bring the belt back to Mexico tonight, Moreno will have to do so in enemy territory. UFC 283 is set to go down from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

