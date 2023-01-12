Brandon Moreno Talks Replacing Coach James Krause Ahead Of UFC 283

UFC Interim Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno dealt with the news of James Krause’s betting scandal in the middle of his training camp.

Moreno will face Deiveson Figueiredo for the fourth time in the UFC 283 co-main event later this month. He returns after winning the interim title against Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 last year.

Ahead of his UFC 277 clash with Kara-France, Moreno began to work with Krause, who at the time was considered one of the best coaches in MMA. The result was a third-round stoppage win against Kara-France to earn the fourth fight with Figueiredo.

Not long after UFC 277, Krause became the center of one of the biggest scandals in UFC history.

Krause coached Darrick Minner against Shayilan Nuerdanbieke last November, with Nuerdanbieke earning a first-round stoppage. Many speculated that Minner’s injury he suffered in the fight, which allegedly was pre-existing, was leaked to gamblers shortly before the event.

The massive swing in bets in Nuerdanbieke’s favor raised eyebrows and put Krause under investigation. The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Krause’s combat license as the investigation continues into his gambling activity.

Ahead of arguably the biggest fight of his career, Moreno had to worry about more than just Figueiredo in camp.

Brandon Moreno Was James Krause’s Star Pupil Before Betting Controversy

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Moreno explained what immediately happened after the news of Krause’s scandal broke.

“What’s hard when everything started…I was in Kansas City when the news came out,” Moreno said. “I had a long conversation with James, he told me the situation, and in that moment, I decided to turn the page quickly and decide what I wanted to do…next Monday I was in Las Vegas. The good part, the gameplan was already done, so I was ready to go by myself with my coaches…

“I decided to work with Sayif Saud, the coach of Fortis MMA. He’s very close with [my manager]…I feel very comfortable with him. It was very simple to work with him, and we closed this training camp in the best way possible.”

Fighters coached by Krause, including Moreno, were prohibited from working with Krause during the investigation. Any fighters working with Krause would be banned from UFC competition until the probe concludes.

Sayif Saud, who has worked with Moreno during this camp, coaches fighters such as Damon Jackson and Ryan Spann. He could be in Moreno’s corner for UFC 283.

As the investigation into Krause unfolds, Moreno is putting that chapter of his career behind him as he looks to earn a tetralogy-deciding win over Figueiredo.

