Brandon Moreno Weighs In On Deiveson Figueiredo’s Future At Bantamweight

Brandon Moreno has shared his thought on how Deiveson Figueiredo will fair at bantamweight now that their series of fights has finally concluded.

The pair first met in December of 2020 with Figueiredo making the second defense of the title he’d won earlier that same year. The entertaining battle ended in a draw, which prompted the UFC to book a rematch six months later where Moreno submitted the Brazilian in the third round to claim the flyweight belt.

Moreno came out on top in his second meeting with Figueiredo at UFC 263. (Zuffa LLC)

“Deus da Guerra” got his revenge in January 2022 with a unanimous decision at UFC 270, which put the fighters in the unique position of having a 1-1-1 record after three matchups. Moreno stayed active by claiming the interim flyweight title against Kai Kara-France at UFC 277, and almost exactly a year removed from their third fight Figueiredo and Moreno met one more time in the co-main event of UFC 283.

The rivalry between the two ended somewhat anticlimactically when the fight was stopped after the third round due to an eye injury Figueiredo had sustained, but Moreno had clearly been in control of the fight and caused the injury with a clean punch. “The Assassin Baby” once again became the UFC’s flyweight champion, while Figueiredo left his gloves in the cage and announced he’d be moving up to bantamweight.

“It’s A Really Tough Division”

The Brazilian’s decision to move up a weight class is something that he’d already teased previously, and the 35-year-old reasserted at UFC 283 that his body couldn’t handle the cut to flyweight anymore.

Moreno appeared on Ariel Helwani’s show The MMA Hour just days after winning the title, and Helwani was curious to hear the Mexican champion’s thoughts on how his former rival would fair in the UFC’s bantamweight division.

“Good question man, good, good question,” Moreno began. “Because I train with a lot of 35ers. It’s a really tough division. I think the number one is the lightweight, talking about the most competitive division. And right now, man I think the second one is the bantamweight division. So I don’t know. The guy is huge, very huge for 125. But I don’t know for 135, let’s see what happens. Because the guy has a lot of power in the right hand for sure, and maybe with less a weight cut he can get more energy and get like more power. I don’t know, I wanna see.”

An eye injury ended Figuereido’s title reign in the third round at UFC 283. (USA TODAY Sports)

Figueiredo’s first attempt at winning the flyweight title occurred in 2020 against Joseph Benavidez, but when the Brazilian missed weight it meant he wasn’t eligible to win the title even with a victory. “Deus da Guerra” went on to successfully claim the belt in the rematch, but the Brazilian has never been shy about suggesting the difficult weight cut might force a move to bantamweight at some point.

Now that Moreno has finally closed the book on his series with Figueiredo, it appears as if the “The Assassin Baby” will make his first title defense against Alexandre Pantoja. The 32-year-old is currently on a three-fight winning streak and also defeated Moreno in an exhibition bout on The Ultimate Fighter before winning a unanimous decision in 2018 after they both joined the UFC.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.