“Bruh, Chill Out” – Kevin Holland Denies Jumping Joseph Holmes

Popular UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has weighed in on middleweight Joseph Holmes’ recent accusations.

According to Holmes, an altercation with ‘Trailblazer’ broke out at a recent XKO event in Dallas, Texas. ‘Ugly Man’ alleged he was confronted by Holland and jumped by the Kung Fu master’s entourage.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The pair have reportedly never gotten along. Holmes further claimed the assault was unprovoked. Earlier in the evening, he’d briefly made eye contact with ‘Trailblazer’ at the venue but there was no interaction between them.

Then, for seemingly no obvious reason, Holmes was purportedly blindsided with a punch to the back of the head from one of Holland’s friends.

‘Trailblazer’ has now refuted Holmes’ claims and offered his own take on the matter.

“He Grabbed Me” – Kevin Holland Denies Any Wrongdoing

Holland recently explained on his Instagram stories that Holmes was actually the aggressor. Upon running into each other at a stair well, Holmes apparently refused to move over to the other side for Holland who was coming down. Holland then told ‘Ugly Man’ to chill out.

“Last night we’re at the XKO fights,” Holland explained. “We’re on our way out, of course I seen Ugly Man Joe, not gonna deny that. He’s walking up the stairs, I was walking down the stairs. He didn’t wanna walk to the other side of the stairs… So he walked on my side of the stairs like I was gonna move. I was like, ‘Bruh, chill out’… He grabbed me, we kind of like, almost went flying down the stairs, quick reactions, neither one of us fell over. By the time I go to fix my coat, I don’t know what happened.”

Holland completely denied getting into a fight Holmes, instead claiming that he actually broke up a scuffle Holmes got into with someone else.

“I don’t remember none of this stuff. All I remember is him getting into a fight and me breaking it up. Sounds good. That’s the part of the story that sticks. All the other stuff that’s going on, that’s the drama that you have with another man. Don’t put me in it, dawg. Don’t use my name for clout. Don’t put me in your BS.”

Holland challenged Holmes to spar with him at his gym. ‘Trailblazer’ doesn’t see the UFC opting to set this up as an official fight, but claims he’d be happy to iron things out in a sparring session, even with his current hand injury.

Would you be interested in seeing Kevin Holland vs. Joseph Holmes in the Octagon?

All quotes from Sportskeeda.