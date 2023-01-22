Fighters React To Bruno Ferreira’s Upset Debut At UFC 283

Brunno Ferreira stepped in on short notice and scored an upset victory when he finished Gregory Rodrigues in their fight at UFC 283.

The matchup was highlighted as this week’s Sleeper Scrap largely due to the finishing skills of both men, and the middleweights got to work right from the opening bell. Rodrigues entered the fight having knocked out his last two opponents and was preparing for a higher-profile matchup with Brad Tavares, but Ferreira quickly earned some respect when an early right hand connected cleanly.

“The Hulk” showed off some patience in the early exchanges against the more experienced Rodrigues, but he did still have his chin tested a few times by clean combinations. An outside leg kick briefly staggered “Robocop”, but Ferreira was forced to bail out of his follow-up attempt when Rodrigues threatened to take his back in the ensuing scramble.

It looked as if things might go to a second round until “Robocop” backed Ferreira to the fence late in the opening frame. “The Hulk” initially froze Rodrigues with a pair of missed punches before stepping into a left hand that put his countryman flat on the canvas with under a minute remaining in the first round.

🔟-0️⃣ but none as big as this one for Brunno Ferreira 💪 #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/DiFaJbcjKh — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

Fighters React To Ferreira’s UFC Debut

The win was the eighth first-round finish of Ferreira’s career, and the 30-year-old’s fantastic UFC debut earned praise from a number of his fellow fighters.

Wow that ko was crazy 😮 #ufc283 — Khaos williams (@khaosOXwilliams) January 22, 2023

SHEEESH!! WOW! Nasty KO! That was clean! #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

Wiooooooow these debuts today!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023

Wow. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 22, 2023

Yet another “holy shit” moment. This card is unreal! #UFC283 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) January 22, 2023

