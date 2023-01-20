Cat Zingano’s Lawsuit Against Halle Berry Reaches Conclusion

A significant update has emerged surrounding former UFC fighter Cat Zingano’s lawsuit against actress and movie director Halle Berry.

Zingano, who faced the likes of Amanda Nunes, Ronda Rousey, and Miesha Tate during her stint in the UFC between 2013 and 2019, sued Berry last year. “Alpha” alleged that she’d turned down a fight offer in order to feature in the American film star’s directorial debut, Bruised, starring UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko.

The film follows the trials and tribulations of a single-mother MMA fighter, played by Berry. It was released in theaters and on Netflix in November 2021, topping the streaming platform’s top-10 movies in the United States on release day.

Thank you all so, so much for tuning in the first night! 🥳🥳🥳 I have no words. #BruisedNetflix pic.twitter.com/l9PGeP0C9I — Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 25, 2021

But amidst the film’s premiere, Berry was battling a court case opposite Zingano.

After rejecting the UFC’s fight offer in order to play a role in Bruised, with Berry apparently informing Zingano that she couldn’t star in the movie and fight simultaneously due to insurance reasons, the 40-year-old was subsequently released from the promotion.

She was also later removed from the mixed martial arts movie’s cast. The suit stated that Berry sought a UFC-employed fighter, thus eliminating Zingano from the equation after her release.

Zingano’s legal team claimed that her UFC release came as a result of prioritizing her expected inclusion in Berry’s film, which later didn’t come to fruition.

“Berry told Zingano that Zingano inspired Berry and that Zingano had to be in the film,” the suit noted. “Berry concluded the meeting by telling Zingano not to make any plans because production of the film needed to start soon.”

In response, Berry’s attorneys insisted that Zingano had been cut from the UFC roster due to her poor form, which had seen her lose four of her last five fights. With that, they alleged that the former UFC title challenger was looking to “cash in” on the film’s release.

“Although these events took place two years ago, Zingano filed this suit recently to cash in on the film’s Netflix release on Nov. 24,” Berry’s legal team stated in their court papers.

Zingano Drops Suit Against Berry After 17 Months

Now, in a major update to the case, it’s emerged that Zingano has dropped her lawsuit against Berry.

Per MyNewsLA, the fighter’s lawyers filed papers with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Douglas W. Stern this week requesting that the case be dismissed “with prejudice.” With that, the suit can’t be refiled at a later date.

The report notes that information on the reason for Zingano dropping the suit, be it through an out-of-court settlement or other motive, is not yet known. The update comes 17 months after reports of Zingano’s lawsuit first emerged.

Since her departure from the UFC, Zingano has competed under the banner of Bellator MMA. Having won three straight in the promotion, most recently over Pam Sorenson last July, “Alpha” is anticipating a shot at Cris Cyborg‘s featherweight title this year.

I’m guaranteed my title fight by February pic.twitter.com/b0qYkcfwAn — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) October 13, 2022

