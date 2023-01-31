Chael Sonnen Claims The Door Isn’t Shut On Francis Ngannou Returning To UFC

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe the ship has completely sailed on a possible return to the Octagon for Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou currently sits as one of combat sports’ most significant free agents. “The Predator” departed the MMA leader earlier this month after a lengthy contractual dispute came to an end without an agreement.

Announcing the news at the press conference following his promotion’s first event of 2023, Dana White claimed that Ngannou had turned down the UFC’s final offer in order to pursue lucrative paydays opposite easier competition away from the sport’s biggest stage.

Dana White details what led to Francis Ngannou's exit from the UFC. pic.twitter.com/31Ag9PYhwU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2023

Those remarks received heavy criticism, including former UFC champions Cris Cyborg and Eddie Alvarez. While the former highlighted the many instances of White using a similar argument in the past, “The Underground King” laughed off the suggestion that the heavyweight king was afraid to face UFC competition.

Ngannou himself later branded White’s remarks a lie, noting that negotiations failed due to the UFC’s refusal to accommodate to a number of requests, including a shortened contract, the introduction of long-term fighter healthcare, and an athlete advocate in board meetings.

But despite the pair sharing different claims regarding the split, and with Ngannou claiming his former employer hasn’t been truthful with his recount, Sonnen doesn’t believe the door is closed on a quick Octagon return.

Sonnen: Ngannou Remains A “Viable Option” For UFC

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Sonnen gave his latest thoughts on Ngannou’s situation and future.

While the talk of the town still appears to be a long-desired boxing venture, which was seemingly a non-negotiable in contract discussions with the UFC, “The American Gangster” doesn’t believe a reversal on Ngannou’s decision to exit MMA’s premier promotion is out of the question.

“We’re in this position where I do not believe that it’s over. And I’m not going to allow for the narrative in MMA to change. (I’m not) turning the page or closing the book on the idea of Francis Ngannou — not yet,” Sonnen said. “Until Francis tells us to close the book, that he is done, he is retired, he has moved on, I am not going to let it happen. Not only am I not gonna let it happen, I’m not even gonna let it happen within the UFC. I think he’s still a very good option. I think he’s a very viable option.

“There are ways to go and their are ways to come back. And it is not a matter of burning a bridge or, ‘What have you done for me lately?’ It’s really not,” Sonnen continued. “The rule in coming back to the UFC is the same as the rule of getting in the UFC… Simply, ‘This is what I’d like to do.’ … Francis can come back. Right now, he doesn’t want to do it. But the need for Francis could change.”

If Ngannou does make his way back to the UFC, he’ll have to get through another champion to return to the throne he recently chose to leave. Following the Cameroonian’s exit, a vacant title fight was announced for UFC 285 on March 4.

On one side, former light heavyweight king Jon Jones will return in search of gold in a second division. Opposite “Bones” will be Ciryl Gane, who marked Ngannou’s final opponent in the Octagon before his departure.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Is it too early to eliminate a UFC return as an option for Francis Ngannou?

