Chael Sonnen Doubts Claims That Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Done With MMA

Some may have you believe that Khabib Nurmagomedov is leaving the world of MMA behind, but Chael Sonnen is not convinced.

Reports emerged recently suggesting that former UFC lightweight champ Nurmagomedov was looking to leave the sport of MMA behind completely, selling his promotion Eagle FC and no longer coaching fighters. According to the reports, the undefeated UFC Hall of Famer is wanting to shift his attention to his family and non-MMA related business endeavors.

Chael Sonnen Is Not Convinced

These reports have come not from Khabib Nurmagomedov himself but from others who are apparently close to the situation. As a result, some people have been skeptical of the truth in these claims, including none other than the American Gangster, Chael Sonnen.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, the former UFC title challenger explains that he knows how much the former champ has been sacrificing as a coach, traveling all around the world to help the people he is training.

However, he has a hard time believing that the former champ would all of a sudden decide to retire in order to sit around, and he’ll wait until he hears Khabib say he is quitting MMA, himself before he believes it.

“If that is what Khabib said, which that’s not my interpretation, not yet at least, but if it is what he said, it’s what he’ll do… I don’t know that he’s gone that far, and I don’t know what the reason would be. This guy is like Midas. Whatever he touches has turned to gold, and if he were to step away from MMA, it isn’t to go sit at home and watch television because he is going to do something else with his time. That, really, is what would be of most interest to me. What is Khabib focused on? What direction is he going in?” Sonnen said.

“Whether he likes to live a little bit of the quiet life or not, the reality is we’re interested in him, and we’re gonna support him, and some part of it is we’re gonna be nosey, and we’re gonna figure out what he’s up to and where he’s doing it at. Khabib’s a hot issue. Is he done with MMA? Right now, my own opinion, I think that was clickbait.”

Although Chael Sonnen seems to raise some strong points here, new sources have since confirmed that Khabib is, in fact, taking a break from MMA to spend more time with family. However, these new reports do not close the door on a potential return of Coach Khabib down the line. Time will tell if Khabib is actually done with the sport altogether, but if that is the case, it will be interesting to see what he does next.

