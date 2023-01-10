Chael Sonnen Doubts Jake Paul Gets ‘Bang For Your Buck’ From PFL Signing

Chael Sonnen is not convinced that Jake Paul signing with the PFL is going to work out in his favor.

When news broke that Paul had signed with the Professional Fighters League, there were mixed reactions among fans. On the one hand, some were excited at the prospect of a promotion splitting PPV revenue 50/50 with the fighters, as is said to be the case with this new Super Fight Division, but on the other hand, people are unsure how successful the move will turn out to be.

via Instagram @pflmma

Chael Sonnen Doubts Jake Paul’s PFL Success

One of the people who is on the side of caution with regards to Jake Paul signing with the PFL is former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, he explained that he is not questioning the ability of Paul to find people to fight that he will be successful against if he chooses a similar style of opponents as he has faced in his boxing career thus far.

Instead, Sonnen has questions about the revenue-generating potential of the PFL’s pay-per-view efforts and how those profits are distributed to the fighters. He expressed doubts about whether or not this will actually be worth it in the long run, when it comes to the pockets of the YouTuber turned boxer.

“Part of that press release was to tell the world that it was a 50% split with the fighters. I don’t know you’re gonna get your bang for your buck for that,” Sonnen said. “The PFL does seem like very decent people. I don’t know that I’ve ever heard someone complaining. But if you’re doing a pay-per-view business, and you’re splitting it 50/50 and you let the world know that, then that means that you at least believe from a PR perspective you’ve done something cool, and you want some credit for it.

“Okay, what does it mean? What does it mean? ‘We’re going to do pay-per-view, and we’re going to keep fifty of the revenue, and give (the rest) to you?” Sonnen continued. “There’s, traditionally speaking, 5 fights on a pay-per-view card. That means 10 athletes. So do those 10 athletes evenly divide the 50%?”

Chael Sonnen went on to explain that, logically speaking, the PFL is more likely to split revenue at different levels, depending on the specific fighters involved, with the highest share going to Jake Paul or whoever the big attraction is. While this is likely true, Sonnen is speaking to an overarching issue of unanswered questions involving the specifics of this revenue split, not to mention the questions of how many PPV buys the PFL would be able to generate, even with someone as popular as Paul.

There are still a lot of unknowns with how things will shape out with this deal between Jake Paul and the PFL. Time will tell how it all unfolds.

Do you think the Jake Paul/PFL partnership will be profitable for both parties?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.