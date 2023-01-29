Chael Sonnen: Khabib Nurmagomedov Hasn’t Had An Appropriate MMA Send-Off

Former two-division UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes that if Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s time in MMA has reached its conclusion, he hasn’t been given an appropriate send-off.

Last October, Khabib was in Abu Dhabi to witness his protégé Islam Makhachev follow in his footsteps by having the lightweight gold wrapped around his waist. “The Eagle” subsequently took to the microphone post-fight to call for his man to face Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 in Perth.

While that bout has come to fruition, with the Dagestani set to defend his belt for the first time from the reigning king below in just a few weeks time, Makhachev will be doing so without the presence of his longtime mentor.

But more than just a trip to Australia without Khabib, it appears that Makhachev, along with the rest of the Russian legend’s students, will be competing with the GOAT contender absent from their training and corners for the reminder of their careers.

That’s because earlier this month, it emerged that Khabib has exited the MMA industry in order to spend more time with his family.

While he initially doubted the claim, former fighter-turned-analyst Sonnen has begun to come to terms with the fact that Khabib looks to be done with MMA. And with that, he’s insisted that this hasn’t been the adequate way to say goodbye to a legend.

Sonnen: ‘I Don’t Want This To Be The Last Time I Say Khabib’s Name’

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen once again addressed Khabib’s departure having evidently come to realize its legitimacy.

For “The American Gangster,” the magnitude of the Russian’s apparent farewell from the sport and mainstream coverage can’t be understated. And for that reason, he doesn’t believe Khabib has had an ‘appropriate send-off’ from MMA.

“Khabib Nurmagomedov. Guys, is this the last time we talk about him?” Sonnen asked. “Is that what’s going on here? Khabib’s out. Khabib’s out of the industry… I don’t know that that set in… When it was said, it didn’t resonate with me… I guess I missed the degree… He’s out! That’s what it appears. It’s a very encompassing statement to say, ‘I’m out of the industry.’

“That might be the last we hear of Khabib. Is that where we’re at? That would kind of be a very sobering moment, wouldn’t it? That would be a lot to accept,” Sonnen added. “Is this how we’re saying goodbye to Khabib? Has he already said goodbye? … I just feel like that’s a massive story,” Sonnen continued. “I feel like the sendoff was inappropriate. I don’t want to imagine this is the last time I say the words Khabib Nurmagomedov to you guys, but it might be.”

Soon after reports of Khabib’s decision emerged, it became apparent that the move derived from a desire to spend more time with family in his home country.

In that sense, the conclusion to his involvement in MMA comes in similar fashion to his retirement from in-cage competition, with “The Eagle” citing the wishes of his mother as the reason behind his decision to hang up his gloves.

These moments in life are priceless ❤️🙏🏽 Wish you and your family all the best my brother @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/CO6caJXS9R — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) January 16, 2023

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen’s take on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA exit?

