Charles Oliveira Gets Lion Back Tattoo Ahead Of UFC Return

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira’s recently got a new back tattoo ahead of his anticipated Octagon return.

Oliveira hasn’t fought since a loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 last October. He’s targeting a return later this year, potentially against Beneil Dariush as soon as May.

Before the loss to Makhachev, Oliveira was on a roll, earning finishes over the likes of Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. The defeat to Makhachev snapped an 11-fight winning streak which included a vacant title win at UFC 262 against Michael Chandler.

Oliveira seems determined to earn a rematch with Makhachev and reclaim the lightweight throne in 2023. As he awaits his next UFC assignment, he got a new tattoo of a Lion on his back that took 11 hours to finish.

Charles Oliveira’s New Back Tattoo Took 11 Hours To Complete

In a recent Instagram post, Oliveira showed off his new ink.

“Another great job completed with my brother [William Espósito] just gratitude,” Oliveira posted. “11 hours of hard work.”

Oliveira is far from the first UFC fighter to get an extensive tattoo. UFC star Conor McGregor has a tattoo of a crowned gorilla on his chest, and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt also has a lot of ink.

Oliveira has surged since making the full-time move from featherweight to lightweight earlier in his career. He went from an up-and-down performer to one of the biggest names in the sport over a few years.

Oliveira intends to bring intensity to the Octagon in 2023 as he looks to stake his claim to another lightweight title shot.

What is your reaction to Charles Oliveira’s new tattoo?