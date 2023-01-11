Charles Oliveira Reveals Timeframe For 2023 UFC Return

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira wants a top contender next to make his case for an Islam Makhachev rematch.

Oliveira lost his last fight for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 280 to Makhachev. He was forced to vacate the title ahead of UFC 274 after missing weight before his fight with Justin Gaethje.

A few months after falling to Makhachev, Oliveira has yet to be booked a return bout as he works his way back into title contention. He was briefly linked to a fight with Rafael Fiziev, but the “report” was deemed to be fake after it was attributed to Ariel Helwani.

Oliveira has admitted that Makhachev was by far the better fighter when they squared off in the Octagon. He’s looking forward to earning an eventual rematch for a chance at redemption.

For the first time since UFC 280, Oliveira has provided a timeframe for when he could return to the Octagon.

Charles Oliveira Details Path To Potential Islam Makhachev Rematch

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

During a recent interview with AgFight, Oliveira gave an update on when fans can expect him to fight.

“I’ve been a long way from that belt,” Oliveira said. “Today, I’m one fight away from him. UFC knows that – knows that I want. I didn’t come here to play. I came to make history. I want to fight around the end of March, April, that’s my timing. I need to fight on that date. And I need a guy who (is) winning, will definitely be the next challenger for the title…

“He (Islam Makhachev) will fight now in February, so I, in March, April, caught a guy who puts me in front of the goal again for the title at the end of the year,” Charles Oliveira explained. “For sure {just one more fight to the belt}. Now I fight in March, April and at the end of the year for the title again.”

Before the loss to Makhachev, Oliveira had won 11 straight fights, including recent title fight wins over Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Since a move to lightweight, he’s become one of the most dangerous fighters on the UFC roster.

Makhachev will face UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski in his first title defense at UFC 284. In the meantime, Oliveira has a slew of potential opponents, including a rematch with Poirier and a showdown with Beneil Dariush.

Oliveira is targeting a return in the spring as he looks to work his way back to a run-back with Makhachev.

All quotes from LowKickMMA