Chatri Sityodtong Releases Statement On Passing Of Victoria Lee

ONE Championship President and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has spoken out following the passing of 18-year-old fighter Victoria Lee.

Following in the footsteps of her older siblings, ONE champions Angela and Christian, Victoria Lee signed to the Singapore-based promotion before graduating high school, when she was just 16 years old. Naturally, the young prospect was being hailed as something of a prodigy, with some suggesting that she may be the most talented of the three fighting siblings.

Chatri Sityodtong Speaks On Victoria Lee’s Passing

Heartbreakingly, it was recently revealed that at just 18 years old, Victoria Lee had passed away, with the cause not being made public. Considering the responses from the MMA community, it was only a matter of time before ONE Championship President and CEO Chatri Sityodtong would speak on the tragedy.

Taking to his Facebook, Sityodtong wrote a lengthy statement about how tragic of a loss this was for the sport. Additionally, he sent heartfelt condolences to the rest of the Lee family, offering support in this difficult time.

“I am heartbroken by Victoria Lee’s passing. I first met Victoria when she was 11 years old. I watched her blossom over the years as a martial artist and a human being. I always remember thinking how wise, thoughtful, and selfless she was beyond her years. Of course, she was an extraordinary martial arts prodigy even back then, but I could see that she was so much more than that. Victoria had the purest heart of gold and a brilliant mind. She looked after others before herself. She wanted to use her life to help the world. I will always remember Victoria for the beautiful and precious soul that she was,” Sityodtong wrote.

“May you rest in peace, Victoria. We will all miss you. I send my love, prayers, strength, and light to Ken, Jewelz, Angela, Christian, Adrian, and all of their loved ones. I am so truly heartbroken for your loss. May God bless you.”

via Facebook – Chatri Sityodtong

These were sweet words from Chatri Sityodtong, who seemed to care deeply about this young prospect. Tragic is not a strong enough word to describe how unfortunate the loss of Victoria Lee is, for her friends and family, as well as the overarching MMA community.

