Ciryl Gane Dismisses Narrative Behind Upcoming Jon Jones Matchup

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane feels lightning won’t strike twice when he faces Jon Jones at UFC 285.

Gane will clash with Jones in the UFC 285 main event on March 4th for the vacant heavyweight title. This was after Francis Ngannou was stripped of the belt and released by the promotion following a long contract dispute.

After earning a win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris, Gane will get a chance at title redemption against Jones at UFC 285. The fight is one of the most highly-anticipated heavyweight title fights in recent UFC history.

Against Ngannou at UFC 270, Gane struggled with his ground game. Ngannou, who was ailing an injured knee, opted to use his vastly improved wrestling against Gane in the championship rounds.

Many have questioned how Gane will engage with Jones in the grappling department, but Gane feels the questions aren’t warranted.

Ciryl Gane: People Saying I Won’t Wrestle Well With Jon Jones Are Wrong

During the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference, Gane dismissed that Jones’ wrestling will be a key factor at UFC 285.

“He’s going to stay well-rounded,” Gane said. “I don’t think he’s going to prove something. I think he just wants to win his fight against me, and I don’t know what is a good way to win against me. Of course, some people like to say my wrestling game is not good because of the fight with Francis, but this is not the case. I was not focused on just that. I’m well-rounded, too. I can imagine a fight where we’re going to stay on the feet and maybe we’re going to try sometime to go down.”

Jones is a former NJCAA national champion wrestler at Iowa Central Community College. His college wrestling background transitioned well to MMA, as evidenced by his fights with Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, and others.

Gane has shown solid Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu during his time in MMA, although his takedown defense has been spotty at times, particularly against former champion Francis Ngannou. He’s mostly known as an elite striker with movement comparable to a welterweight, not a heavyweight.

Gane not only is looking to achieve a championship dream but to silence his grappling detractors in the process when he faces Jon Jones at UFC 285.

All quotes from MMA Junkie