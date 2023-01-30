Cody Garbrandt’s Comeback Fight Falls Through Yet Again

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has found himself without an opponent once again following the withdrawal of Julio Arce.

At the UFC 285 pay-per-view, set for March 4, Garbrandt was set to return to bantamweight following a failed debut in the 125-pound division. “No Love” was matched with unranked veteran Arce in a bout that would have marked his first in over 13 months.

But on Monday, Eurosport Nederland’s Marcel Dorff reported that Arce has fallen out of the contest, set for the Las Vegas-held card headlined by Jon Jones‘ return to action, due to injury.

Julio Arce is injured. He is out of his scheduled fight against Cody Garbrandt at #UFC285 on March 4th. pic.twitter.com/GtM6rVfFpT — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) January 30, 2023

The news marks Garbrandt’s third cancelled fight since recommitting to bantamweight post-UFC 269 in 2021. Last year, “No Love” saw two bookings opposite Rani Yahya fall away in July and October.

As with the latest failed bout, both of the planned fights in 2022 collapsed through no fault of the former bantamweight titleholder.

Garbrandt Could Lose Another Chance To Bounce Back

While no replacement has been announced for Arce, Dorff noted that the UFC is hoping to keep Garbrandt on the UFC 285 card, which is set to feature a pair of title fights in the heavyweight and women’s flyweight divisions.

“No Love” will be hoping the promotion finds another 135lber willing to step in as he looks to revive his career inside the cage as soon as possible. The former champ has gone 1-5 in the six fights since his title win over Dominick Cruz in 2016.

While consecutive defeats against TJ Dillashaw left him without the bantamweight gold, a knockout loss courtesy of Pedro Munhoz saw Garbrandt out of contention and riding a three-fight skid.

Although a memorable one-shot KO versus Raphael Assunção provided a brief rebound in 2020, a main event setback to Rob Font and failed flyweight move against Kai Kara-France in December 2021 has once again left Garbrandt on a losing skid.

Who would you like to see Cody Garbrandt face following Julio Arce’s withdrawal?