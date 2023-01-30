Colby Covington & Kamaru Usman Now Share Something Else In Common

No.2-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington recently reached a milestone with USADA.

The controversial loudmouth has been honored by the anti-doping organization for his testing cleanly over 50 times now. ‘Chaos’ is now at 52 clean tests, with the random evaluations starting in 2015.

Coincidentally, Covington’s rival Kamaru Usman also was awarded with the 50-USADA test milestone shortly before their rematch in 2021. This after Covington branded Usman as the “CEO of EPO.”

Now, in addition to their wrestling pedigrees and similar paths to the top of the welterweight division, both men can boast about fighting clean according to USADA’s drug-testing records.

The former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion notably wore a jacket with the tag ‘Donald Trump’s Favorite Fighter’ on it. Covington, a vocal Trump supporter, has frequently talked up his dynamic with the former US President in recent years.

Congratulations to @ColbyCovMMA for his 5️⃣0️⃣th clean test under the USADA program 💪👏 pic.twitter.com/uHSO6rUyXO — UFC (@ufc) January 29, 2023

Since USADA testing in the UFC began, ‘Chaos’ was tested once in 2015, four times in 2016, five times in 2017, 12 times in 2018, eight times in 2019, six times in 2020, seven times in 2021, and nine times in 2022.

Despite the notable number of tests over the past few years, ‘Chaos’ has been largely inactive in the Octagon, fighting just once a year from 2020 onwards.

Colby Covington’s Future In The Octagon

While he hasn’t fought in 10 months, Covington staying in the testing pool is a good sign that he will eventually return. The former NCAA Division I wrestler last competed at UFC 272, where he defeated friend-turned-bitter-enemy Jorge Masvidal in the main event via unanimous decision.

‘Chaos’ has been laying low in the fighting world ever since an altercation with ‘Gamebred’ outside of a Papi Steak restaurant in Miami a few weeks after the fight.

Image Credits: Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports & WPLG

Rumors have been swirling for several months now of a fight with rising star Khamzat Chimaev. Should the clash go ahead, it would likely be a No.1 contender’s bout with the winner securing a crack at the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Having lost to then-champion Kamaru Usman twice, ‘Chaos’ has a much better chance of getting a third crack at the gold if new champion Leon Edwards can best ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ again this year.

