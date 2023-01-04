Concern Grows As Another UFC Fight Displays Suspicious Betting Activity

The recent betting controversy doesn’t look likely to fade away in 2023 as another UFC fight has been flagged for suspicious line movement.

Late last year, the MMA leader was surrounded in negative press following an investigation into betting activity prior to a fight at one of its event. The inquiry looked at the UFC Vegas 64 bout between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

During the preliminary card, talk of some unusual movement began to hit social media. While Minner entered the event as a +130 underdog, that rapidly increased to +330. Of more concern, though, was the increased backing of Nuerdanbieke. Not only did the Chinese featherweight move from -220 to a -420 favorite, but significant money was place on a first-round finish in his favor.

Suspicion grew tenfold when Minner quickly appeared to suffer a knee injury after throwing a leg kick. With the same strike leaving the veteran on the canvas, Nuerdanbieke swarmed him for the quick finish.

Soon after, Minner was released from the UFC amid an investigation. And in addition to the 32-year-old facing an indefinite suspension, the NSAC applied the same ruling on his coach James Krause, whose previous work in Discord gambling schemes left many suspicious of his involvement in the suspicious UFC line movement.

The severity of the situation was hammered home when Ontario and Alberta prohibited UFC betting, with the latter reversing the decision last month. With that, the UFC took action of its own, banning any fighters training with Krause from fighting inside the Octagon.

However, as the start of the UFC’s 2023 fight schedule draws closer, the line movement for another fight has been pointed to as suspicious.

Good catch here by @MMAInvestments



Some big line movement on the Charles Johnson vs. Jimmy Flick flyweight fight next Saturday for #UFCVegas67



Johnson opened as a small favorite, now he's -500

On Twitter, @MMAInvestments noted some significant movement for the return of Jimmy Flick. Having previously retired, “The Brick” will make his return next weekend at UFC Vegas 67.

But while his opponent, Charles Johnson, opened as a small favorite (-134), his odds drastically changed to -500, per BetWay, in less than a day. Similarly, Flick currently sits as a +400 underdog having originally opened at +114.

In the aftermath of the dramatic line movement coming to light, Flick himself addressed the growing suspicion during an interview with MMA journalist Alex Behunin.

“The Brick” firmly denied any involvement with disgraced coach Krause, something he insisted also applies for his UFC Vegas 67 rival. Flick went on to suggest that the new odds actually make sense given his layoff and Johnson’s credentials.

“Apparently, the line has changed. I’m a +500 underdog, which is great, I love that,” Flick said. “I don’t know what people’s conspiracies are or what’s going on, and why we had this jump. But me and the guy I’m fighting are not involved with James Krause, so everybody, we’re good there.

“But I think it makes sense. I mean, I haven’t fought in two years. I’m a submission guy. Charles is 1-1 in the UFC, very active in the last couple years, and he’s never been finished. So, I think it makes sense, doesn’t bother me none,” Flick added. “I think they’ll slim out a little bit as we get close to fight night.”

Here is @jimmyflick's reaction to the big line movement with his fight

