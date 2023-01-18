Conor McGregor Extends Invitation To Francis Ngannou

UFC megastar Conor McGregor recently shared some advice for Francis Ngannou following ‘The Predator’s departure from the UFC.

In a shocking turn of events, Ngannou’s UFC Heavyweight Championship has been vacated. A new champion will be decided at UFC 285 when Ciryl Gane takes on the returning Jon Jones. While Ngannou has been having contract issues with the UFC for years, the vacating of the heavyweight belt has raised many eyebrows.

‘The Predator’ has voiced his dissatisfaction with the UFC pay scale and handling of the fighters as independent contractors in the past. He’s also made no secret of his intention to enter professional boxing before his time in combat sports is up.

While rumors of a potential PFL move have swirled lately, Ngannou’s next steps remain unclear. According to Conor McGregor, a change in management could turn ‘The Predator’s luck around.

“Correct Representation Is Imperative” – Conor McGregor On Francis Ngannou’s UFC Issues

In an Instagram Story, MMA Fighting posted a quote from Ngannou during his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. In response, ‘The Notorious’ wrote an endorsement of Paradigm Sports, the sports management and media agency he’s represented by.

“Correct representation is imperative. Seek Paradigm Sports!”

Paradigm Sports also represent the likes of former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka, current UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards, and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Francis Ngannou was paid $600,000 for his successful heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January 2022. Frustrated with the comparatively very low pay compared to star athletes from other major US sports organizations such as the NBA and the NFL, ‘The Predator’ wanted both more money and more freedom in UFC fighter contracts.

Last year, he made an appearance in the ring with WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury after the latter’s win over Dillian Whyte.

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou

The pair made clear their interest in fighting down the road. Conor McGregor was able to box with Floyd Mayweather whilst still being under UFC contract. With this in mind, perhaps his suggestion for ‘The Predator’ holds some weight.

Would you like to see Francis Ngannou box Tyson Fury?