Conor McGregor Hit By Car, Shares Aftermath Of ‘Near-Death’ Experience

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor appears lucky to have escaped unharmed after being hit by a vehicle during a bike ride.

Currently, McGregor appears to be gearing up for a long-awaited comeback to the Octagon having not competed since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

But after a recent incident, the Irishman is seemingly fortunate not to have been left with a similar injury, if not worse.

On Friday, McGregor took to Instagram to share the aftermath of a collision with a car. In the caption to the post, which showed his bicycle on the ground and the vehicle a few yards down the road, the MMA star revealed the extent of the accident, noting that the driver had plowed ‘straight through’ him while his vision was affected by sunlight.

Thankfully, the Dublin native escaped the nasty incident without physical damage, something he put down to his ability to safely land owing to his knowledge in wrestling and judo.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me,” McGregor wrote. “Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life. 🙏”

McGregor: “I Could Have Been Dead”

McGregor subsequently uploaded a video showing the aftermath of the collision. During it, the man responsible for hitting the Irishman can be heard repeatedly apologizing. In response, the UFC star appeared cool-headed and looked to reassure the individual.

“All good, mate, all good. Don’t worry about it… I don’t give a bollocks mate, all good.” McGregor said.

Further assessing the magnitude of the crash, McGregor noted that he was lucky to have not been killed in the incident.

“Mate, that’s nasty. I could have been dead there, look!” McGregor stated. “Jesus Christ. Lucky to get away with me life there boys.”

At the end of the video, McGregor can be seen getting a lift home from the man with his stricken bike in the back. The former UFC champ-champ suggested that it ‘wasn’t his time’.

"I could have been dead!"



Conor McGregor was just hit by a car while riding his bicycle.pic.twitter.com/QMembqCZeX — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 27, 2023

